'As We See It' Season 1 cast list: Sosie Bacon, Rick Glassman and others star in Prime Video series

A coming-of-age drama series, As We See It, is all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 21, 2022. From recent press releases about the show, viewers can expect to witness a group of young minds on the autism spectrum striving hard to make friendships, keep up with their jobs, find true love, and navigate a world that baffles and confounds them.

As for the cast, newcomers such as Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien, and Albert Rutecki will be starring in the show as roommates. Other notable stars to join the show include Chris Pang, Sosie Bacon, Joe Mantegna, and more.

The cast list of 'As We See It'

Here's a look at the cast members of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, created by Jason Katims. Katims previously made the football drama show Friday Night Lights and Parenthood.

1) Rick Glassman as Jack: One of the roommates

Rick Glassman will be seen playing one of the three roommates on the autism spectrum and plays one of the lead roles in the series. Comedian, actor, and producer Rick Glassman has also been a notable part of movies such as Undateable (2014), The Sixth Lead (2015), and A Futile and Stupid Gesture (2018). Glassman's work in The Sixth Lead has won it an IFS award for best short film. It's just a matter of a few days before the audience can see what Glassman brings to the table in As We See It.

2) Sosie Bacon as the trio's aide Mandy

Talented American actress Sosie Bacon will be seen playing the trio's aide Mandy in the Prime Video series. She is highly acclaimed for the portrayal of ten-year-old Emily in Loverboy (2005). She is also well known for playing Skye Miller in Netflix's popular show 13 Reasons Why, the lead role of Kristen in the show Here and Now, and Carrie Layden in the mini-series Mare of Easttown (2021).

Sosie has also been a part of several notable movies and series such as Wishin' and Hopin' (2014), Another Life (2014), Story of a Girl (2017), Charlie Says (2018), The Last Summer (2019), The Closer (2009), Narcos: Mexico (2020), and more.

3) Chris Pang as Violet's brother Van

Australian actor and producer Chris Pang will be seen playing the role of Violet's brother in As We See It. Chris Pang is well known for playing the role of Lee Takkam in the movie Tomorrow, When the War Began (2010).

Pang also gained a lot of popularity by playing the role of Colin Khoo in the globally hit romantic-drama Crazy Rich Asians (2018). Viewers will get to see a completely different side of the actor in this upcoming Prime Video series.

Other actors on the cast list for As We See It include Sue Ann Pien as second roommate Violet, Albert Rutecki as third roommate Harrison, and Joe Mantegna as Jack's father, Lou.

Also Read Article Continues below

Don't forget to catch the upcoming drama series on Amazon Prime Video from January 21, 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi