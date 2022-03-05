The Boys Presents: Diabolical ending explained: How did Homelander come into the spotlight?

The Boys Presents: Diabolical, a highly anticipated, uniquely woven anthology spin-off series of The Boys premiered on the 4th of March, 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Since its arrival, it has created a lot of buzz among fans because of its bizarre stories, incredible voice work, and an array of intriguing animation styles.

The long promising ensemble voice cast of the Prime Video spin-off series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, includes Aisha Tyler, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Don Cheadle, Awkwafina, Seth Rogen, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Andy Samberg, Evan Goldberg, Justin Roiland, Giancarlo Esposito, Elizabeth Shue, Simon Pegg, Antony Starr, Kevin Smith, Nasim Pedrad, and several others.

The series rounds itself off with the episode “One Plus One Equal Two" and provides the audience with a backstory for Homelander, voiced by the incredible Antony Starr.

The ending of The Boys Presents: Diabolical explained

Let's dig deep and see how the ending of the highly entertaining anthology spin-off series unfolds.

How did Homelander rise as a beloved superhero?

The 8th and last episode of the anthology spin-off, The Boys Presents: Diabolical chronicles the origin story of Homlander. Voiced by Antony Starr, the character is seen putting the Black Noir in the spotlight at the very beginning of the episode. Cheers from the public show that the young Homelander was still in the shadows.

The episode also witnesses the return of Madelyn Stillwell, brilliantly voiced by Elisabeth Shue. Stillwell is given the task of introducing Homelandr to American citizens and building him to become the greatest superhero who would be loved by all.

She was seen pushing Homelander to take the spotlight. Her pleas certainly got deep into the head of Homelander as he ends up doing some pretty rough stuff in the other half of the episode.

Did Homelander succeed in rescuing the hostages?

In the episode, Homelander lands up on a mission to save a number of hostages. But his psychopathetic characteristics and vicious streak make him kill both the terrorists and the hostages. Ironically, one of the terrorists in their last moments tells Homelander that they did not have any intention of killing any of the hostages.

Only because of Homelander's intervention and lack of common sense, there is no one left alive. Hence, it is quite evident that Homelander failed miserably in rescuing the hostages.

What did the Black Noir do?

At the very end of the episode, Black Noir is seen giving Homelander a piece of paper. The audience does not get to see what is written on that piece of paper. But based on what happened next, the audience could have a pretty good idea.

The Homelander is seen putting all the blame on the terrorists and getting a free pass from the total disaster he single-handedly created. He also becomes a hero in the eyes of the citizens for risking his own life in order to save the hostages. Thus, this is how he came into the spotlight and ended up becoming the beloved superhero.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, from March 4, 2022.

