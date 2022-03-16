When will Welcome to Flatch Season 1 air? Release date, plot, and more explored

Fox's latest comedy series, Welcome to Flatch, is ready to make its debut on March 17, 2022. The mockumentary will drop seven episodes on its debut and will follow a documentary crew who set out to explore the lives of rural Americans.

The show will feature some vibrant personalities as part of the crew who set out to the small town. The gimmicks of rural America will be a fun watch and will be one of the elements unique to this mockumentary. Created by Jenny Bicks, the show is inspired by the British comedy This Country.

Welcome to Flatch promo: Welcome to the countryside

The promo for the show indicates a tried and tested mockumentary format. The show will follow in the footsteps of popular sitcoms like Parks and Recreation. The characters look very colorful, and this show, too, looks to find instances of fun in the ordinary. The synopsis for the comedy series reads:

"A documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town; they stumble upon the Midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities."

The crew's time in the rural American town, studying the people there seems to be an ideal setting for a sitcom. The first episode of the show is titled "Pilot" and is directed by the legendary comedy director Paul Feig. The synopsis for the first episode reads:

"The whole town attends the annual Scarecrow Festival, where cousins and best friends Kelly and Shrub compete in the festival events."

The cast of Welcome to Flatch includes Seann William Scott, Chelsea Holmes, Aya Cash, Taylor Ortega, and Sam Starley, among others.

The all-new binge-watch format

According to the creators, the decision to release seven episodes in a single day was a clever strategy to feed the audience's binge-watching tendency. This is the channel's latest approach to promoting the comedy show. The days following Welcome to Flatch's release will indicate whether the approach worked.

The show premieres on March 17, 2022, on the Fox network and its official streaming website. Stay tuned for more updates.

