When will The Great North season 2 episode 16 air? Release date, plot, and more explored

The Great North is a highly acclaimed and much-loved adult animated series that made its debut on January 3, 2021. Since its arrival, it has become quite popular among fans and was renewed for season 2, which is currently streaming on Fox.

Tony Gennaro, Mario D’Anna Jr., Will Strode, Neil Graf, Michael Baylis, Joel Moser, Paul Scarlata, Kwang Jin Kim, Tom King, Carlos Ramos, Casey Crowe, Se Ki Park, Hyung-Tae Kim, Young-eun Go, and Celestino Marina have served as the directors of the animated series.

The superbly talented voice cast list of the animated series entails Will Forte, Jenny Slate, Nick Offerman, Paul Rust, Megan Mullaly, Dulce Sloan, Aparna Nancherla, Martha Kelly, David Herman, Alanis Morisette, Charlie Kelly, Julio Torres, Tim Bagley, John Early, Ron Funches, and some other promising voice actors.

Know all about The Great North season 2 episode 16

What is the release date for The Great North season 2 episode 16?

The 16th episode of the second season of Fox's adult animated show is all set to make its arrival and air on March 27, 2022 from 8.30 - 9.00 pm ET/PT, exclusively on Fox.

According to the official synopsis of Episode 16 of The Great North season 2,

"Ham befriends an older woman with a love of partying; Judy takes up pottery and discovers she isn't very good at it."

What can be expected from this episode of the animated series?

The show's season 2 episode 16 has been titled as As Goldie as It Gets. In this latest episode of the much-loved adult animated series, viewers will be witnessing how an old lady, who is apparently a party enthusiast and lover, is befriended by Ham. Viewers will also witness Judy trying out pottery, although she is not good at it.

The most gripping thing about the adult animated show, The Great North, is that it is not always restricted to a single genre. It prominently explores a good number of areas in various genres. Without a shred of doubt, the adult animated show has become one of the favorite TV shows among audiences.

Season 2 of the series kicked off with a grand musical episode, in which Judy finally reaches the epic milestone of removing her braces. This season of the animated series has displayed special holiday-themed episodes as well, cherishing and celebrating Thanksgiving, Halloween, and Christmas in Tobin-style.

The show, which has already been renewed, is currently in production for its third season.

Don't miss out on The Great North season 2 episode 16, which was released on Fox on March 27, 2022.

