What time will Candy Episode 5 (finale) air on Hulu? Release date, plot, and more about the true-crime series

Candy, the true-crime mini-series, is all set to drop its final episode on Hulu at 12.00 AM ET on May 13, 2022.

With the stage set for intense courtroom drama and the investigation of the murder already underway, the finale promises to be highly intriguing and engaging. It may give us further insights into the psyche of the murderer housewife, Candice "Candy" Montgomery (Jessica Biel).

While the fourth episode featured a few scenes inside the courtroom, with Pat Montgomery (Timothy Simons) taking some of the blame for the affair while in the witness box, there is still plenty of mystery to uncover. The fifth and last episode, titled The Fight, will see Candice tell the story from her perspective and the final resolution.

Candy Episode 5 synopsis: The tale of a suburban wife

Although the synopsis released by Hulu does not disclose much about the upcoming episode, it does indicate that the episode will include Candice's point of view as she tells the story in her words. The one-line synopsis reads:

"Candy tells her story."

While this is not enough to indicate anything specific about the contents of the episode, fans of the true-crime genre and anybody who is familiar with this case in particular already know that Candice will be acquitted of the charges after her plea of self-defense. It would be fair to assume that the series is going to stay true to the aftermath of Betty Gore's (played by Melanie Lynskey) murder.

The series was meant to be an exploration of the circumstances that culminated in such a gruesome murder. It has so far lived up to that task. The final episode will no doubt continue in the same vein as it explores the murder and Candice's story further.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Jessica Biel commented on the unusual and unexpected ending. She said:

"Of course, the ending is just endlessly fascinating, right? How did she get acquitted is just still in my mind. I think, really, it's the telling of it; the way that the scripts were subtly and slowly showing you these mundane lives and these suburban existences. It was just a very different tone, and something that I didn't expect."

All in all, we can expect a gripping finale to this portrayal of one of the strangest cases ever.

When will the upcoming episode of Candy drop on Hulu?

The fifth and final episode of the true-crime mini-series will drop on Hulu at 12.00 AM ET on May 13, 2022. All the other episodes of the show are already available to stream.

