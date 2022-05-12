What role does Justin Timberlake play in Hulu's Candy? Episode 4 explored in detail

After building a fascinating premise and flow, Candy surprised fans in its fourth episode with a guest appearance from Jessica Biel's (who plays protagonist Candice "Candy" Montgomery) husband, Justin Timberlake. With the show now focusing on the investigation of the murder, the actor-singer plays the Collin County investigator assigned to this case.

Titled Cover Girl, this episode picked up from where the previous one left off. It depicts the events from the morning after Betty Gore's (played by Melanie Lynskey) death and its subsequent investigation. Justin Timberlake looks almost unrecognizable as Deputy Steve Deffibaugh as he investigates the suspects and the ones connected to the case.

This was the penultimate episode of Candy, with the finale scheduled for May 13, 2022.

How was Justin Timberlake cast in Candy?

Fans were in for a treat as they watched the fourth episode of the Hulu limited series. Timberlake made his appearance in the first few minutes of the show as Deputy Steve "Diffy" Deffibaugh, sporting an 80s haircut and a prominent mustache. As he reaches the crime scene, his southern accent also becomes apparent.

He would also be around for the next episode. Interestingly, this role was supposed to be given to a local actor.

Timberlake usually goes through Jessica Biel's scripts and reviews them. While going through the fourth episode of Candy, he found the small role intriguing and, without informing Biel, called up Purple to ask who was playing the deputy.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Jessica Biel said:

"She’s like, ‘Oh, you know, probably a local hire—we spent our money on this other cast, so somebody great [who’s] local,...And [Justin] said, ‘Well, I think I see a way in here. I want to play this part.’ She’s like, ‘All right, sure,’ and then he’s like, ‘No, for real."

He had to convince his wife that he was not joking about the role. Following this, he started prepping for the role and delivered a cracking performance in the latest episode.

What happened in the latest episode of Candy?

The latest episode of the true-crime mini-series began with Pat Montgomery (Timothy Simons) finding out about Betty's affair with Allan Gore (Pablo Schreiber). He still decides to stick by her side and blames himself for all of it. Soon, Deputy Deffibaugh appears at the crime scene and finds some odd things, like the murder weapon, at the crime scene.

Little Christina appears to be still at the Montgomery household and is brought back much later by Candice and Pat. The Deputy goes on to take testimonies from Allan and Betty. Though initially reluctant, Allan reveals his affair with Candice to the deputy over a phone call.

After the police began to suspect Candice, she hired her Church friend and lawyer Don Crowder (Raúl Esparza) to represent her case. The end of the episode saw Pat trying to swing the ax multiple times but failing to do it more than ten times.

The latest episode of the show is now streaming on Hulu.

