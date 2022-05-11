Candy episode 3 review: An affair to remember

With the mini series crossing its halfway mark, Candy recounts the suburban affair between Candice "Candy" Montgomery (Jessica Biel) and Allan Gore (Pablo Scheiber). Episode 3 solely focuses on the length of the affair and the underlying tension that it goes on to create around the Gore household.

Titled Overkill, this episode aired on May 11, 2022. It directly leads the viewer into the fateful night of the murder, covering the length of the affair. It sheds a considerable light on Betty Gore's (played by Melanie Lynskey) perspective and her stance on a failing marriage.

Read on for a detailed review of the most recent episode of Candy.

Candy episode 3 review: Preparation for a violent finale

The third episode of the true-crime show deliberately slows the pace down in order to dive into the intricacies of the affair that Candice decided to have in a bid to fulfill her failing desires. If this were not a true story, it'd almost be funny how they arranged their affair methodically.

The other major storyline follows Betty's gradual breakdown in light of a failing marriage and an absent Allan. The beginning of Allan and Candice's affair was also mired with significant tension, after Betty and Allan start going to couple's therapy.

This proves to be an interesting twist as the out-of-fuel couple rekindle their love for each other, and Allan puts an end to his and Candice's affair. It is remarkably easy to accept at first, but throughout this episode, some amounts of tension can be felt in the air, including when Betty and Allan start to grow closer.

The ending of the episode leads to a massive build-up as it takes us to the night before the murder, leaving things hanging at an all-time high for the upcoming episode.

Technical aspects of the true-crime drama

Though the core technical aspects like camera, sound, and color remained the same in this episode, the script had a very different approach with an increased focus on the emotional tension experienced by the character and a very narrative approach to the affair.

Jessica Biel's exceptional acting is usually enough to single-handedly carry an entire episode, but this was not the case for episode 3. Melanie Lynskey, with her portrayal of a tormented and emotionally drained Betty, matched Biel toe-to-toe in portraying the under-pressure women from the Texan subarb.

The upcoming episodes will most likely focus on Candice's trial and details of that particular night. Until then, this episode has aptly set the stage for the finale.

The third episode of Candy is now streaming on Hulu.

