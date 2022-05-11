What time will Candy Episode 4 air on Hulu? Release date, plot, and more about Jessica Biel's true-crime series

The previous episode of Candy led viewers up to the fateful night before the gruesome murder. So far, the show has done a wonderful job of explaining the circumstances and putting the crime in a human context. Viewers will now be able to assess and evaluate the upcoming episodes fairly.

The next episode of the show, titled Cover Girl, will be the last episode to air before the finale which is scheduled for Friday, May 13. Cover Girl, the fourth episode of the series, is set to drop at 12.00 AM ET on May 12, 2022, on Hulu.

We may see the events surrounding the murder in detail in the next episode of Candy. It will most likely focus on the arrest and court case against Candice "Candy" Montgomery (Jessia Biel) after the death of her next-door neighbor and friend Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey). True-crime fans may already know the outcome of the upcoming trial, and hence the show, but viewers are still on edge.

Candy Episode 5 synopsis: Closer to the truth?

The upcoming episode will most likely begin with domestic tension in the Gore household following Allan Gore's (played by Pablo Schreiber) affair. Alhough the methodical affair ended sometime before the crime, Betty's doubts about Allan and her suspicion of Candice remained unchanged.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads,

"The truth closes in on the Montgomerys. Allan deals with the fallout of the previous day."

Candice Montgomery's household will slowly start to deal with the impact of the affair, and subsequently the crime. Alhough Candice managed to escape without any severe punishment, the court case was still a huge blow to the mild suburban family and the woman herself.

The show has so far humanized Candice by portraying her as a victim of her circumstances. We will see how the upcoming episode deals with this narrative. Speaking to IndieWire, Jessica Biel commented how human behavior is the most intriguing part of the show. She said:

"That’s what’s interesting from an actor standpoint I think, and also from a producing standpoint. I want to watch that on TV. I want to watch why human beings do what human beings do. It’s endlessly fascinating."

The fourth episode is set to deal with the crime and its repercussions once Candice's secret is out in the open. It will also pave the way for the series finale, which will air on May 13, 2022.

When will Candy Episode 4 drop on Hulu?

The fourth episode of the five-part series will drop on May 12, 2022, at 12.00 AM ET. You can catch up with the first three episodes that are now streaming on Hulu.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee