"I don't understand HunterGirl's appeal": Fans criticize HunterGirl's performance on American Idol

ABC's American Idol aired a brand new episode on Sunday that featured some incredible performances by the Top 5 contestants. They were mentored by none other than Season 4 winner and American country singer Carrie Underwood. The contestants put their best foot forward to win the country's votes and gain a safe spot in the Top 3 of American Idol.

In the first round, the contestants performed their rendition of a Carrie Underwood song. Since both Underwood and HunterGirl and country singers, fans were looking forward to the latter's performance. However, her rendition of the star's hit song Undo It was not well received. One fan tweeted:

Fans react to American Idol contestant HunterGirl's performance

It was HunterGirl's favorite week as she was mentored by fellow country singer Carrie Underwood. The contestant received positive feedback from the judges regarding her performance. However, fans did not seem to enjoy it as much.

Here's what fans had to say about the performance:

Donald Blondell @OKCStormWatcher How do people think that Huntergirl sang great? She was so nasal on that performance. I enjoyed her music at the start of the year, but she's gone downhill as the season gone on. #AmericanIdol How do people think that Huntergirl sang great? She was so nasal on that performance. I enjoyed her music at the start of the year, but she's gone downhill as the season gone on. #AmericanIdol

Amy Pierce @amykatpierce That Huntergirl performance was SO BAD. I do not understand the hype. #AmericanIdol That Huntergirl performance was SO BAD. I do not understand the hype. #AmericanIdol

it’s gilderoy @stirfryedshana I liked Huntergirl at the beginning but eh. I’m way over her now. She can’t keep up with the others vocally and neither can Noah. #AmericanIdol I liked Huntergirl at the beginning but eh. I’m way over her now. She can’t keep up with the others vocally and neither can Noah. #AmericanIdol

Lindaama 🌈 🇺🇦VoteBlue2022 @LindaAma Hunter Girl manages to make every, single song she sings sound like every single song she has previously sung. #americanidol Hunter Girl manages to make every, single song she sings sound like every single song she has previously sung. #americanidol

. @christinebrownA Huntergirl has a nice personality, and I'm glad she was moving around but this Undue it performance just felt like...karaoke. #AmericanIdol Huntergirl has a nice personality, and I'm glad she was moving around but this Undue it performance just felt like...karaoke. #AmericanIdol

Justine 🌙✨ @WowItsJustine My only hope for Tonight is to see huntergirl not make finale.They’ve hyped her from day one.I want to see their plans not work out. #americanidol My only hope for Tonight is to see huntergirl not make finale.They’ve hyped her from day one.I want to see their plans not work out. #americanidol

Jody Baker 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻🏈🌊 @jodybaker80 HunterGirl did a decent Karaoke version of this song. Still just not impressed with her #AmericanIdol HunterGirl did a decent Karaoke version of this song. Still just not impressed with her #AmericanIdol

What can fans expect from Episode 19 of American Idol?

This week's episode aired on Sunday at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The episode was highly anticipated, and the show is inching very close to the finale. The contestants will be guided by mentor Carrie Underwood and will perform a song of their choice.

The official synopsis of American Idol Episode 19, titled Top 5, reads:

"The Top 5 Idol hopefuls travel to The Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas, to be mentored by eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winning country music superstar and 2005 American Idol winner Carrie Underwood from Resorts World Theatre, home of her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency."

It further reads:

"Each contestant will perform two songs, leaving it all on the stage in hopes of earning America’s vote and landing a spot in the Grand Finale. GRAMMY and Academy Award®-winning singer-songwriter and producer Finneas will also perform his new single 'Naked.'"

Last week, the contestants performed two songs. They performed a viral TikTok hit in the first round and paid tribute to their mothers in the second round. Unfortunately, Noah Thompson and Fritz Hager weren't able to perform in front of the live audience as both of them were diagnosed with COVID-19.

American Idol @AmericanIdol Tune in live coast-to-coast at 8e/5p on ABC, and stream on Hulu. Get ready to welcome @CarrieUnderwood back to the #AmericanIdol stage TONIGHT!Tune in live coast-to-coast at 8e/5p on ABC, and stream on Hulu. Get ready to welcome @CarrieUnderwood back to the #AmericanIdol stage TONIGHT! 🌟 Tune in live coast-to-coast at 8e/5p on ABC, and stream on Hulu. https://t.co/zJB3gIVXyt

However, Noah performed live from his hotel room, and Fritz's taped rehearsal was played for the audience. At the end of the episode, Jay Copeland and Christian Guardino received the least amount of votes and were eliminated from the competition.

The competition is one week away from the finale. The Top 5 contestants include Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, Nicolina Bozzo, Fritz Hager, and HunterGirl. Readers can keep watching American Idol on ABC to find out who ends up the winner.

