"Nicolina is ready for Broadway": Fans react to Nicolina Bozzo's performance as a Disney villian on American Idol

ABC's American Idol made it to Disneyland for a special episode with the Top 10 contestants. Viewers were in for a night of celebration as the participants performed songs from famous Disney movies to impress the live audience and judges (Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie).

American Idol celebrates 20 glorious years this season. As part of the celebrations, the night was set for some incredible performances by the contestants, and some special guests also graced and contributed to the Disney magic. At the same time, the participants are also competing against each other to earn a spot in the Top 7 of the reality singing competition.

Nicolina Bozzo's performance blew the judges' and the audience's minds. One fan tweeted:

Teresa @TeresaForReal #AmericanIdol Best performance of the night so far, @NicolinaBozzo !! I think after that one, Nicolina is ready for Broadway! Loved the drama she put into that performance and her voice of course! Best performance of the night so far, @NicolinaBozzo!! I think after that one, Nicolina is ready for Broadway! Loved the drama she put into that performance and her voice of course! 💜 #AmericanIdol

The show's standards have only gotten higher throughout the years, and the talent that comes in every year is a testament to the popularity of the competition. The American Idol team has cranked things up a notch this year, making it an iconic season worth remembering.

Fans react to American Idol contestant Nicolina Bozzo's performance

Nicolina Bozzo picked an unusual song, Poor Unfortunate Souls, and she chose to channel her inner villain with the character of Ursula from The Little Mermaid. This worked in her favor as it became one of the best performances of the night.

Her theatrical presence and perfect rendition of the song wowed fans, and many believed she was ready for Broadway. Here's what they had to say:

Team Pajamas @kfairwrites Nicolina should take acting lessons, STAT! She could win a Tony on Broadway some day. #AmericanIdol Nicolina should take acting lessons, STAT! She could win a Tony on Broadway some day. #AmericanIdol

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 I can see Nicolina having an awesome career on broadway #americanidol I can see Nicolina having an awesome career on broadway #americanidol

Mr Miss @MrMiss48474925 IF YOU DONT THINK NICOLINA JUST SLAYED ON #AmericanIdol WE HAVE BEEF IF YOU DONT THINK NICOLINA JUST SLAYED ON #AmericanIdol WE HAVE BEEF

Chris @iHarmonizerBoy I feel bad for anyone going after Nicolina, she just stole the whole show #AmericanIdol I feel bad for anyone going after Nicolina, she just stole the whole show #AmericanIdol

Jamie Ann Morgan @jamiemorgan5984



Nicolina sang Ursula's Poor Unfortunate Souls and SANG the hell out of it



So hot



#AmericanIdol I love when they choose the Villain on Disney night and then Rock itNicolina sang Ursula's Poor Unfortunate Souls and SANG the hell out of itSo hot I love when they choose the Villain on Disney night and then Rock itNicolina sang Ursula's Poor Unfortunate Souls and SANG the hell out of itSo hot#AmericanIdol

American Idol added its musical magic to Disneyland, reigniting childhood memories

Episode 16 aired on Sunday, May 1, 2022 and it was all about Disney magic. As the judges entered Disneyland, the iconic mirror on the wall made an appearance and kickstarted the two-hour episode.

The contestants gathered together alongside American Urban Reggaeton singer Adassa, accompanied by actor Rhenzy Feliz, who played the role of Camilo Madrigal in Disney's Encanto. The team sang We Don't Talk About Bruno.

Viewers saw some incredible performances by the Top 10 of American Idol. The multi-talented Derek Hough was the guest mentor for the episode, and he helped the contestants with their stage presence and body language.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Disney Night, reads:

"The iconic Disney Night tradition continues as American Idol returns for a magical night of pixie dust-powered performances and surprise guests live on the Idol stage. Award-winning actor and singer Derek Hough will mentor the Top 10 contestants from the Disneyland Resort in California as they prepare to perform beloved Disney tunes in hopes of securing America’s vote."

The Top 10 journey for the contestants has not been an easy one. Last week, they had to prove their mettle to secure America's votes and move forward in the competition. As part of a contest between the judges, they each chose a song for every participant. The participants would then decide on one song (out of the three options) that they would like to perform. Luke Bryan and Katy Perry's choices were the most popular, and they were declared the winners of the contest.

The Top 10 performers adding to the Disney magic are Noah Thompson, Christian Guardino, Fritz Hager, Nicolina Bozzo, HunterGirl, Emyrson Flora, Leah Marlene, Jay Copeland, Mike Parker, and Lady K.

American Idol @AmericanIdol You're in for a magical evening tonight on #AmericanIdol 🤩 Tune in at 8e/5p to kick off the night at the Disneyland Main Street Electrical Parade, LIVE on ABC! You're in for a magical evening tonight on #AmericanIdol 🤩 Tune in at 8e/5p to kick off the night at the Disneyland Main Street Electrical Parade, LIVE on ABC! https://t.co/gDPB542AYB

With three people going home tonight, the stakes are very high. The country will be voting for their favorite contestants live during the show, and the panel will end right before the final commercial.

Who will make it to the Top 7 of American Idol? Readers can keep watching to find out and also tune in tomorrow for another night of celebration.

