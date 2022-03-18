When will Step Into... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough air? Release date and more about ABC special

Step Into... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough is a special organized by the Hough siblings, which combines dancing with a hint of movie magic. The special will release on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 10 pm ET on ABC.

The Oscars special program features the siblings who are known for their award-winning choreography, dancing, and for recreating the most legendary cinematic performances.

These dance numbers will be reimagined through a modern lens, drawing inspiration from iconic films like Singin' in the Rain, Moulin Rouge, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Dirty Dancing, Saturday Night Fever and La La Land.

Speaking to ABC, Julianne said:

"It just really felt like the right time to pay homage and tribute and celebrate just where we are in inspired and hopefully bring a new generation to dance in a new way."

The show will feature a star-studded cast of singers, dancers, actors, and film legends.

Derek and Julianne Hough reveal more about ABC's special show

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the siblings revealed details of the show. The ABC special airs one week before the Academy awards, with special guest stars including Kevin Bacon, John Stamos, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Amber Riley, Charli D'Amelio and Ariana DeBose.

Upon asking the siblings if they are are under pressure to do ample justice to the iconic numbers while recreating them, Derek confessed that they are paying a lot of attention to the details and giving it their love and focus.

"You know, honestly, we have little moments here and there but they’re short lived because we all want the same goal. I feel a responsibility to honor these pieces the best we possibly can -- from the music, from the choreography, from the costumes, from the set pieces... for me and for us, they are so precious."

Derek, who is partnering up with Dewan for the Saturday Night dance number, spoke about her excitement as well as her camaraderie with the guest stars, saying:

"Can we just talk about how positive and a bright light she is. She walks up, she's like 'I love this, do this' and actually.. it was funny, every single guest we've had on has that same energy. They're so happy to be here. They're so excited, they're so energized. And we're just like 'Yeah, this is amazing.' So, it was a lot of fun."

The duo revealed that Chicago (for Julianne) and Singin’ in the Rain (for Derek) were the most special numbers and had to be included in the dance special. Speaking about his respect for Gene Kelly, Derek said:

"For me, one thing that's always inspired me about Gene Kelly is the way he used props. The way he used the set. Whenever I wanna do something like that I always defer to him. What would Gene do in this moment and that kind of the idea of like stepping into the shoes.....What does this feel like and so that’s what we're trying to recreate."

Derek and Julianne Hough have only had ten days to rehearse their performances and are bringing in celebrity guests to recreate the magic of these iconic movies and their dance numbers. Viewers have a fun night full of movie magic and dance headed their way this Sunday night.

