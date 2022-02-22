What to expect from The Real Dirty Dancing finale? Release date, finalists, and more

FOX launched a four-week celebrity dancing show, The Real Dirty Dancing, earlier this month. The series has completed three episodes and now it’s time for the finale.

The dance competition series is based on the iconic movie Dirty Dancing, which starred the late Patrick Swayze as Johnny, and Jennifer Grey as Baby. The winning couple of the finale will be titled the best Baby and Johnny of the season.

Hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the show started with four pairs and only two are now left. Read on to learn more about the final episode.

When will The Real Dirty Dancing finale air?

The Real Dirty Dancing Episode 4 is the final installment of Season 1. It is set to air on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on FOX.

Those who don’t have the channel can watch it via different streaming services such as DirecTV Stream, Philo, Sling, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. The episode will also be available on the network’s website after its premiere.

The Real Dirty Dancing finalists

The finale episode will have two pairs as finalists: Tyler Cameron and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and Cat Cora and Corbin Bleu. For their final challenge, they will have to ace the iconic lift from the film. The pairs will be seen practicing at the lake and will later perform at Mountain Lake Lodge.

The official synopsis of The Real Dirty Dancing finale reads:

“The final two couples return to the lake to practice the most important part of the final performance, the lift; the winners are chosen.”

The premiere began with eight celebrity contestants, actor Corbin Bleu, talk show host Loni Love, celebrity chef Cat Cora, Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough and NFL star Antonio Gates.

They were later paired up to recreate iconic scenes and dances from the movie. The first elimination was held in Episode 2 and the first pair to be eliminated from the show was Love and Dorough.

In the third episode, the three remaining pairs were challenged to dance to the Do You Love Me track. Host tWitch’s wife Allison Holker was the guest judge who decided to evict Bella and Gates.

