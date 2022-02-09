“Sad To See Howie & Loni Go”: Fans react to The Real Dirty Dancing first elimination

The Real Dirty Dancing kickstarted last week on FOX with eight celebrity contestants. In Episode 2, the show featured its first elimination, leading to Howie Dorough and Loni Love’s exit.

The challenge for the contestants was to learn a sensual routine to Dirty Dancing song, Hungry Eyes, by Eric Carmen. Love partnered up with Dorough for this round, and they delivered a beautiful and sweet performance.

While their fellow partners delivered intimate performances, Love and Dorough’s chemistry was adorable but not sensual. The “dirty dancing” element was missing from their routine.

What do fans have to say?

Loni Love @LoniLove The minute they said we were eliminated, I grabbed Howie and was at the airport to go home 🤣🤣🤣🤣.. catch Episode 3 next week!!! #therealdirtydancing The minute they said we were eliminated, I grabbed Howie and was at the airport to go home 🤣🤣🤣🤣.. catch Episode 3 next week!!! #therealdirtydancing https://t.co/NOu9WU85v4

The Real Dirty Dancing fans loved the Emmy-winning host on the show. They were rooting for her, thus, were sad to see her being evicted from the show. Similarly, Dorough, aka The Backstreet Boys star, left his followers saddened by his elimination.

Here’s how viewers reacted:

MissGigi00 @_gigi00_ Sad To See Howie & Loni Go #TheRealDirtyDancing Sad To See Howie & Loni Go #TheRealDirtyDancing

Melana @danceonfordays so sad to see him and Loni go, such precious angels #TheRealDirtyDancing Howieso sad to see him and Loni go, such precious angels Howie 😩 so sad to see him and Loni go, such precious angels 😭 #TheRealDirtyDancing

All about The Real Dirty Dancing Episode 2

In Episode 1, Tyler Cameron and Cat Cora won the best Johnny and Baby title, and they were given the power to choose their partners this time. Cora did the iconic lake scene with all the boys to find out who could keep her safe during the lifts. She then chose her original partner Corbin Bleu, who is a trained dancer.

Cameron ditched his original partner Love and picked Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, who was Dorough’s Baby in the first episode. They all had to perform to the Hungry Eyes track, and their judge was Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Baby’s onscreen sister Lisa, played by Jane Brucker.

The first pair to dance was Cora and Bleu, who gave a terrific performance and turned out to be Episode 2’s winner. Love and Dorough were the next performers, followed by athletes Brie Bella and Antonio Gates. The wrestler amazed everyone with her sensual side.

The final performers were Cameron and Johnson-Reyes, who delivered an intimate routine. However, the latter star slightly goofed up the lifts.

What to expect from the next episode?

Edward @Edward_NRV #realdirtydancing #dirtydancing #foxtv I CANNOT wait for next week’s episode!!! @official_tWitch is firm but fair coaching the contestants! Sad to see anyone go! I CANNOT wait for next week’s episode!!!🔥🔥🔥 @official_tWitch is firm but fair coaching the contestants! Sad to see anyone go!🍉🍉🍉🍉 #realdirtydancing #dirtydancing #foxtv https://t.co/xAR295lx8N

Now, the pairs will not be changed, but one of them will be eliminated in episode 3. For their next performance, the couples have to recreate the dance room routine from the movie. A preview aired at the end of the second episode, and it showed the contestants going through a lot of pressure to ace the routine.

Viewers can watch the third episode of The Real Dirty Dancing next Tuesday, February 15, at 9.00 pm ET on FOX.

Edited by Shaheen Banu