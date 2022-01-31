How old is Jane Brucker? Dirty Dancing icon all set to judge The Real Dirty Dancing contestants

Actress Jane Brucker of the iconic Dirty Dancing fame will appear as a guest judge on The Real Dirty Dancing on February 8. The show will see contestants perform Dirty Dancing’s iconic dance moves to be named the new “Baby” and “Johnny” of the show.

Jane Brucker, who played Frances “Baby” Houseman’s older sister Lisa Houseman in the 1987 movie Dirty Dancing, will grace the screen during The Real Dirty Dancing show airing on February 1 on Fox.

How old is Jane Brucker?

The 63-years-old, full name Jane Rachel Brucker was born on May 14, 1958, in Virginia. She is best known for her character Lisa Houseman and her Hawaiian song Hula Hana in Dirty Dancing.

Brucker co-wrote Hula Hana with the Dirty Dancing choreographer Kenny Ortega. However, she did not receive any official credit for it until March 18, 2002, after her song was reused in the stage musical.

Speaking about her song, Hula Hana, Brucker told Moviefone:

“They wanted to do a song from ‘South Pacific,’ and they couldn’t get the rights to it. They said, ‘You have to write something, or we have to cut it.’ [Choreographer] Kenny Ortega helped me make it Hawaiian.”

Brucker married actor Brian O’Connor in 1986 but divorced in 1993. They have one daughter together, Sally O’Connor. In November 2001, she wed photographer Raul Vega, and they became parents to a daughter, Rachel, in 2003.

About the movie, Dirty Dancing

Written by Eleanor Bergstein, produced by Linda Gottlieb, and directed by Emile Ardolino, the iconic romantic drama dance film Dirty Dancing was released in 1987.

The story of the multiple award-winning film revolves around a young woman, Frances “Baby” Houseman, who falls in love with her dance instructor Johnny Castle, portrayed by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, respectively, at a vacation resort.

Jane Brucker played Frances “Baby” Houseman’s older sister Lisa Houseman.

About The Real Dirty Dancing

Influenced by the 1987 hit, the dance reality show will see eight known celebrities competing against each other for four weeks to be titled as new “Baby” and “Johnny” of the show.

Hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss, The Real Dirty Dancing will see Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and Loni Love putting on their dancing shoes. They will then learn the most mesmerizing dance routines from the iconic movie.

Produced by Eureka Productions and Lionsgate Television, The Real Dirty Dancing will air on Fox on February 1.

