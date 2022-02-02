“Speechless”: The Real Dirty Dancing fans react to wrestler Brie Bella’s performance

Wrestler Brie Bella has surprised fans with her dance moves on The Real Dirty Dancing premiere. She is one of the eight contestants on the FOX show, which is a dance competition series.

The contestants will have to re-create scenes and dance forms from the iconic 1987 film Dirty Dancing. Bella participated to showcase her sensual side to her followers, and going by their reaction online, her performance has left them speechless.

Viewers have lauded her dance moves and appreciated Bella for coming out of her comfort zone. Here’s how they reacted:

John @JJRiot88 Brie did such an amazing job tonight, and it’s only the first episode @BellaTwins I really can’t wait to see the next episode #TheRealDirtyDancing Brie did such an amazing job tonight, and it’s only the first episode @BellaTwins I really can’t wait to see the next episode #TheRealDirtyDancing https://t.co/v1YO7O54HJ

a @selaribackup 🏾 so proud of her



Nikki better watch out cuz Brie’s coming to outshine her in dancing #TheRealDirtyDancing wow Brizee @BellaTwins absolutely killed it🏾 so proud of herNikki better watch out cuz Brie’s coming to outshine her in dancing wow Brizee @BellaTwins absolutely killed it👏🏾 so proud of her❤️Nikki better watch out cuz Brie’s coming to outshine her in dancing🌟 #TheRealDirtyDancing https://t.co/Ia5vK4ylFV

robbie bella 💗 @tysmbellas 🏼



I’ve NEVER seen Brie Bella do that before. Like, she’s jaw dropping.



#TheRealDirtyDancing No need to make a decision b/c Brie & Antonio ATE! Period. The end.I’ve NEVER seen Brie Bella do that before. Like, she’s jaw dropping. No need to make a decision b/c Brie & Antonio ATE! Period. The end. 🙌🏼I’ve NEVER seen Brie Bella do that before. Like, she’s jaw dropping. 😍❤️#TheRealDirtyDancing https://t.co/NBdIvfxEJ1

Brie Bella partnered up with Antonio Gates

Host tWitch partnered Brie Bella with another athlete, NFL player Antonio Gates. Initially, both struggled to move their bodies, but they finally gave a mind-blowing performance. Bella brought in all the shimmer and shake she could do while Gates perfected the lifts and spins.

While rehearsing their routine, Gates and Bella were uncomfortable to even look in each others’ eyes and do the steps. tWitch then asked them to look at each other and take deep breaths. Bella, however, admitted feeling more awkward doing that than before.

In the upcoming episode, she will be seen re-creating scenes from the movie with Tyler Cameron. Only time will tell whether Bella will be able to win the dance competition or not. Meanwhile, she has to give her best in the next episode, which will include an elimination round.

The Real Dirty Dancing pairs from Episode 1

The premiere episode of The Real Dirty Dancing introduced eight celebrity contestants: talk show host Loni Love, actor Corbin Bleu, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, chef Cat Cora, NFL star Antonio Gates, Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough, reality TV hunk Tyler Cameron, and comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes.

They were seen arriving on the original set of Dirty Dancing, where tWitch welcomed them to the show. As the first episode moved forward, flashbacks of a few iconic scenes from the movies were also shown.

The pairs from Episode 1 of The Real Dirty Dancing were Love and Cameron, Bella and Gates, Cora and Bleu, and Johnson-Reyes and Howie.

The competition series is about re-creating scenes and dance forms from Dirty Dancing, and whoever will deliver the best Baby and Johnny will win the show.

The next episode of The Real Dirty Dancing will air on February 8, Tuesday, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on FOX.

Edited by Shaheen Banu