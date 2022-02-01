Who is Brie Bella’s twin? Explore their combined net worth ahead of The Real Dirty Dancing premiere

After knocking out her opponents in the ring, American professional wrestler Brie Bella, one of the sisters from Bella Twins, is all set to show off some of her daring stunts in The Real Dirty Dancing premiering on February 1, 2022, on Fox.

Brie Bella will go head to head with other celebrities on The Real Dirty Dancing, centred around the iconic 1987 movie Dirty Dancing, to be titled as new “Baby” and “Johnny” of show.

Who is Brie Bella’s twin? What is the combined net worth of Bella Twins?

Born as Brianna Monique Danielson and known by her ring name Brie Bella, the television personality signed to WWE with her twin sister Nikki Bella in 2007, making their in-ring as The Bella Twins.

Both sisters are former Divas Champions and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

The combined net worth of Brie and her professional wrestler husband Bryan Danielson, better known as Daniel Bryan, is $12 million. In comparison, the combined personal fortune of the Bella Twins is estimated to be worth $20 million.

Other than WWE, The Bella Twins net worth is mounted to their modelling assignments, YouTube channel - The Bella Twins, wine labels - Belle Radici and Bonita Bonita Wine, clothing line - Birdiebee, body and beauty line - Nicole + Brizee, podcast and baby gear collection in partnership with Colugo.

The Bella Twins have also appeared in many shows, music videos and movies, namely Meet My Folks, Right Side of the Bed, Na Na, Psych, Total Divas, Confessions of a Womanizer, The JBL & Cole Show. They also did the voice-over for the 2015 movie, The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown!

The sisters also appeared at the Miss USA 2013 pageant, the MTV Europe Music Awards, and the Teen Choice Awards.

The Bella Twins made their in-game debut in WWE Smackdown vs. Raw 2010 and then appeared in ten more WWE video games after that. In addition, they released their memoir, Brie and Nikki, in March 2020.

Born on November 21, 1983, in San Diego, California, as Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, Nikki is just 16 minutes older than Brie. She is married to Artem Chigvintsev, her former dance partner from Dancing with the Stars. The couple is parents to a baby boy born on July 31, 2020.

One of the twin sisters, Brie Bella, will now be a contestant on the dance reality show, The Real Dirty Dancing, airing on February 1, 2022.

