"Lionel Richie picked the wrong song": Fans criticize the song chosen for American Idol contestant Nicolina Bozzo

ABC's American Idol aired a brand new episode that was full of excitement for its viewers. This time it was the judges (Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie) who chose songs for the contestants to perform. The evening is set for some incredible performances from the participants to win the country's votes and secure a spot in the Top 10.

Nicolina Bozzo performed Lionel Richie's choice of song, Kelly Clarkson's Since You've Been Gone. However, fans weren't too keen on the song chosen and her performance. One fan tweeted:

American Idol has been a popular show in the reality singing competition genre for the last 20 years. It has seen some incredible artists grace the stage and become extremely famous for their talent. Some of them have even returned for the 20th season as mentors and special guests.

Last week's episodes saw the American Idol contestants delivering memorable performances and securing a safe spot in the Top 20, followed by the next evening when America got its Top 14. Episode 13, titled Top 14 Live Reveal, aired on April 18, 2022 and saw the participants give it their all to stay in the competition.

Fans react to American Idol contestant Nicolina Bozzo's performance

Fans were unimpressed with Nicolina Bozzo's performance and blamed Lionel Richie's song choice for her lackluster performance. They took to social media to express their feelings:

possum @GarbaCOOL1 #AmericanIdol Lionel a snake fr for suggesting that one for Nicolina Lionel a snake fr for suggesting that one for Nicolina😭 #AmericanIdol

Scott @scottnlulu It’s time for Nicolina to go, she is just not that good, I don’t get the big deal about her and no @katyperry she didn’t sing it as good as Kelly Clarkson, come on that’s ridiculous #americanidol It’s time for Nicolina to go, she is just not that good, I don’t get the big deal about her and no @katyperry she didn’t sing it as good as Kelly Clarkson, come on that’s ridiculous #americanidol

HelenB @HelenBKind Is it just me or was Nicolina really pitchy tonight with Since You’ve Been Gone? Normally she’s so strong. #AmericanIdol Is it just me or was Nicolina really pitchy tonight with Since You’ve Been Gone? Normally she’s so strong. #AmericanIdol

🧚🏼‍♂️Stacy 🧚🏼‍♂️ @solive73

Her voice just wasn’t there @AmericanIdol Hmmmm I was a little underwhelmed with Nicolina’s performance tonight. The start was a little painful;Her voice just wasn’t there #AmericanIdol Hmmmm I was a little underwhelmed with Nicolina’s performance tonight. The start was a little painful;Her voice just wasn’t there #AmericanIdol @AmericanIdol

Jody Baker 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻🏈🌊 @jodybaker80 I will not hold this song choice against Nicolina. Seemed like it was in the wrong key for her #Americanidol I will not hold this song choice against Nicolina. Seemed like it was in the wrong key for her #Americanidol

Catmom06 @catmom06 #AmericanIdol Lionel you did nicolina wrong thinking she could be a Kelly #AmericanIdol Lionel you did nicolina wrong thinking she could be a Kelly

J @diamond5677 I like Nicolina but i think that wasn't a great song choice. #AmericanIdol I like Nicolina but i think that wasn't a great song choice. #AmericanIdol

What to expect from this episode of American Idol?

Episode 15 will see the Top 11 take to the stage in front of a live audience to perform some great sets of songs. The audience will then get to decide who they want to see in the Top 10 of the competition.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Judge's Song Contest, reads:

"For the first time ever, American Idol superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will pick songs for each of the Top 11 to perform. Without knowing which judge offered the suggestion, each contestant will select their favorite song to perform, revealing the winning judge."

Each of the judges will choose songs for each performer. This means that each contestant will get to choose one song out of the three that were handed to them by the judges. The judge whose songs are performed by the majority of the contestants will win.

American Idol @AmericanIdol WE ARE LIVE COAST to COAST May we remind youWE ARE LIVECOASTtoCOAST May we remind you 🔔 WE ARE LIVE ➡️ COAST 📢 to 📢 COAST‼️ https://t.co/ZcghvJOnVI

Episode 14 saw the contestants perform in front of a live audience to gain a spot in the Top 11. Viewers had the chance to vote live while the show aired, and the panel was closed before the final commercial.

The Top 11 contestants selected to move forward in the competition and fight for the Top 10 slots are Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, Jay, Fritz Hager, Nicolina, Noah Thompson, Christian Guardino, Lady K, Emyrson Flora, Mike Parker, and Tristen Gressett. The contestants eliminated on the episode were Allegra Miles, Ava Maybee, and Dan Marshall.

American Idol will soon see a reunion of some of the most special alumni members who will grace the stage and perform some iconic songs. For now, the contestants will have to prove their mettle and secure their place as the top ten finalists of the competition.

Who will all make the cut? Readers can keep watching American Idol on ABC to find out.

