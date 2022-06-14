How many members are there in NFL Players Choir? AGT group once performed with Erica Campbell

Twelve members of the NFL Players Choir auditioned for Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT), which is set to air on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 8 pm ET on NBC. The choir is a group of former and current NFL players who sing gospel music. They were initially a group of 40, during their debut in 2008, and have grown since.

During last year's Super Bowl Gospel, the choir had also performed alongside contemporary R&B singer-songwriter, Erica Campbell.

America's Got Talent (AGT) has been extremely popular among viewers and was renewed for a seventeenth season in a row - a testament to how successful the reality talent competition is. Every week, contestants showcase their skills and impress the judges as well as the live audience to move further in the rounds, and potentially win the season.

The judges this season include Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, with Terry Crews as host.

Who are the members of AGT choir group, NFL Players Choir?

Bills Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, and other members of the NFL Players Choir, will be appearing this week on America's Got Talent (AGT) auditions. Others include former Bills linebacker Bryan Scott alongside Michael Gaines and Dwayne Wright, both of whom played a season for the Bills, with Gaines as a tight end and Wright as a running back.

Although the group had auditioned at the end of April, they will be featured on this week's episode, where they are set to enthrall judges and audience members with their performance.

Going by the AGT pictures shared by the group's official Instagram, former NFL Wide Receiver Stephen Pierce, retired All-Pro player Leonard Weaver, retired NFL Vet. Black player Jamon Brown, former player Cameron Lamark Newton, Prince Amukamara, Isaiah R. Mckenzie, and Super Bowl champ Tully Banta-Cain will also be present for the audition.

Members of the choir have also performed in smaller groups at a number of events, including the Super Bowel Gospel celebration, where they sing every year. This year, Scott and Gaines were even a part of the group singing the national anthem at the Pro Bowl, along with Tim Brown, Olrick Johnson, Tommie Harris and Cam Newton.

The AGT group had also performed with the American Urban Contemporary gospel, Christian R&B and contemporary R&B singer and songwriter Erica Campbell, during last year's Super Bowl Gospel. The group, along with the artist, had performed two songs, Postive and A Little More Jesus.

The AGT choir group was also a part of The American Cancer Society's Share The Light – a virtual live streaming event hosted in 2020, by Carrie Ann Inaba, moderator of CBS’s daytime series, The Talk, and judge for ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. The show invited celebrities and friends to celebrate the spirit of cancer survivors and bring about awareness regarding the needs and requirements for treatment.

The NFL Players Choir raised their voices to support the community with a virtual performance of the classic, Little Light of Mine, directed by multi-Grammy Award-winning producer Myron Butler.

Last week, the reality talent competition saw some great performances by contestants like singer Drake Milligan, uncle-neice duo JoJo and Bri, and musical prodigy Madison Baez (who won the second golden buzzer of the season).

Apart from NFL Players Choir, many other performances, including one by Jack Williams, and one by the Urban Crew Flyers, await viewers on Tuesday night's episode.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far