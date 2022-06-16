"Cancel culture strikes again": Netizens accuse Netflix of copying MrBeast

Netflix is all set to create a reality TV show based on the famous Korean show Squid Game. As netizens go gaga over the announcement, a few people have noticed an uncanny resemblance between this Netflix reality show and the one YouTuber MrBeast recreated last year.
While the incredible success of the South Korean drama has given rise to plenty of parodies, MrBeast came up with his own adaptation of Squid Game, where 456 real-life contestants participated for a whopping $456,000. MrBeast had managed to create the same set from the show and mimic the exact same games, incorporating all the elements that made the games stand out. However, as should be obvious, the video didn't see anyone close their eyes permanently.
Netflix has now announced that they will be coming up with their own reality show based on the Squid Game concept. While this announcement has stirred excitement, some people are accusing Netflix of copying MrBeast.
Netflix reality show based on Squid Game - The biggest ever?
About two days back, Netflix shared a teaser post on its social media handles saying:
"On your marks. Get set. Greenlight. Squid Game continues."
Initially, fans guessed that season 2 of the popular show was all set to release! However, a new revelation was made today by Netflix where they claimed that the production company is coming up with their own adaptation of The Squid Game, which is going to involve 456 real-life players, fighting for $4.56 Million.
The post, which offered a teaser of the reality game show, had a sneaky comment by MrBeast, where he said:
"Let me be apart of one of the challenges please!"
Netflix’s massive production will not be the first real-life Squid Game recreation, as has been pointed out by many netizens.
One Twitter user said:
“Netflix has reportedly green-lit a real-life 'Squid Game' series. The series will include 456 players competing in a series of games for a $4.56 million cash prize. MrBeast, want to give them a few pointers?”
As huge a success as the Korean series was, people also loved MrBeast’s video inspired by the same series as it was released when the show was at its peak in terms of popularity.
Moreover, people admired how MrBeast was able to create the exact same set and praised the production value and quality of the video.
As of now, the only difference between MrBeast's recreation and the upcoming Netflix's adaptation concerns the prize money. While MrBeast was giving away $456,000, Netflix has gone all out and raised the bar by setting the prize value as $4.56 Million.
All in all, it is a wait-and-watch situation, as Netflix is now competing with the production standards that MrBeast set.