What time will Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant Season 2 air on HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more details explored

With just the first season, HBO Max's The Flight Attendant has positioned itself as a favorite for fans and critics alike. The show, which premiered on Sky Atlantic in the UK last year, stars The Big Bang Theory actress as Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic flight hostess who becomes embroiled in a murder investigation.

A few months later, it earned Cuoco her first primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and the program was renewed for a second season.

With fans eager to learn more about Cassie, now a CIA agent in the making, let's go into the details of the upcoming season.

The Flight Attendant S2 will drop on HBO Max on April 21

Season 2 will be released on HBO Max on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 3.00 am ET.

The show has eight episodes in Season 2. Two more will be released on April 28, 2022, and the remainder will be released every week after that, with the season concluding on May 26, 2022.

What to expect from the second season of The Flight Attendant?

The second season will focus on Cassie's sobriety, with new showrunner Natalie Chaidez (Queen of the South) at the helm. Cuoco recently told Deadline that the second season will focus on Cassie's sobriety, saying,

"We are going to be adding in that slight CIA asset on the side. [Cassie] moves to L.A., first year sober, and she makes all the wrong decisions on what you’re not supposed to do when you become sober and she’s going to learn very quickly that it’s not as easy as she thought."

The official synopsis for season 2 reads,

"Season two of The Flight Attendant finds Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue."

Max, Annie's highly supportive and surprise-hacker boyfriend, was introduced in Season 1. While he stayed during Annie's faith crisis after she admitted to covering up horrible crimes for the mob, their dynamic will change in Season 2. Max will no longer merely be Annie's sounding board in the latest season of The Flight Attendant.

He wants to be recognized for more than just being part of a support system, and he wants his needs and wants to be heard. But before Annie can overcome her trust issues and have a more open connection with Max, Cassie's latest crime-solving blunder puts the two of them in perilous situations with devastating implications.

