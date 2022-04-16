What time will Winning Time episode 7 air on HBO? Release date, Magic Johnson x Larry Bird rivalry, and more explored

The LA Lakers face a difficult challenge in the sixth episode of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

The club is on the verge of losing another tough game after head coach Jack McKinney's head injury. As a result, Paul Westhead, McKinney's aide, is thrust into the limelight and obliged to take command of the squad. Westhead, on the other hand, must first abandon his soft demeanor and demonstrate that he can be trusted during this difficult period.

Given the Lakers' strong start under McKinney, there are concerns about the team's ability to succeed without him. Find out everything that's about to happen in the next episode of Winning Time.

When will Winning Time episode 7 be released on HBO?

Winning Time Season 1 Episode 7 will debut on the HBO Network on April 17, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Every Sunday, new episodes are released, each of 59 minutes duration.

What will Winning Time episode 7 be about?

In episode 7, you'll discover the beginnings of one of the most famous basketball rivalries of all time. The official synopsis by HBO for the upcoming episode titled Invisible Man reads,

"As the Lakers hit the road, Dr. Buss makes a dangerous bid with Coach Westhead, and Earvin's rivalry with Larry Bird is put to the test."

If one enjoys the sport, there's a strong chance they'll enjoy Magic vs. Bird. There aren't many other battles that compare to them. The two have been at odds for years, and this forthcoming episode might be seen as an origin narrative.

The line regarding Earvin is quite crucial, especially because he is named Earvin. That's a side of him that can easily be lost in the Magic Johnson craze, and there are only so many people who know who he was before the Lakers.

Magic Johnson x Larry Bird rivalry explained

Earvin, aka Magic Johnson, led Michigan State to a victory over Larry Bird and Indiana State, igniting one of the sport's most storied rivalries. The two stars soon rose to prominence as the faces of two of the NBA's most storied organizations, guiding them to many championship triumphs.

Johnson and Bird dominated the 1980s, winning eight NBA championships in 13 Finals appearances, with the former winning two of the three meetings on the biggest stage. The ferocious rivalry became the league's savior, preventing it from collapsing.

The two Hall of Famers were instrumental in propelling the NBA to new heights of international popularity. They reached unprecedented career heights as a result of the fierce competition, and the game of basketball was forever changed.

The two Hall of Famers' unshakeable mutual regard grew as a result of their prolonged achievement. In the wake of the Civil Rights movement, the media and the sports world tried to put racial undertones on their purely professional rivalries, but none of them took the bait and remained friends outside the court.

Throughout the process, they formed an unbreakable relationship based on their overwhelming drive to outperform each other. Johnson also made a shocking admission about his long-time opponent as a result, claiming that the only person he dreaded was Bird.

