Grace and Frankie's return date: What time will Season 7B air on Netflix and what to expect?

Friendship may be amusing, but it's especially amusing on Netflix's Grace and Frankie, which stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two women whose lives are turned upside down after their husbands divorce them for one another. Once sworn enemies, the two women finally became great friends as a result of their shared experiences and lived loudly together in their later years.

With six-and-a-half seasons and 94 episodes, the series is the longest-running Netflix original, exploring ageism, sexuality, gender roles, and much more.

Due to the pandemic, work on Season 7 was halted. However, Netflix published the first half of the final season in August 2021, with plans to release the rest as soon as possible. The women have returned for their final series of episodes, and there's a trailer to tickle fans' appetites.

Grace and Frankie season 7B will be released on April 29

The last episodes of the seventh season will be released on Netflix on Friday, April 29, 2022, according to Netflix's official Twitter page.

As usual, all 12 episodes will be released at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on the scheduled release date. The following episodes, like the previous ones, will be around 30 minutes long.

What to expect from the final episodes of Grace and Frankie Season 7B?

When the second half of the final season premieres on Netflix on April 29, we'll all get to witness how Grace, Frankie, and their families finish up. The official synopsis for season 7 reads:

"A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, f*ck it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started."

After learning about Nick's shady business dealings at the end of Season 6, seeing him dragged off to jail, and discovering a pile of $50,000 in cash hidden inside his penthouse sofa, Grace and Frankie's immediate challenge in the final episodes of Season 7 is to figure out how to get the money without tipping off the FBI agents closing in on them - especially the ruthless Agent Karen, a former acquaintance of Nick.

Sol and Robert were forced to live with their ex-wives after their house was flooded by the Rise Up toilet prototype and their money was wiped out by an ill-advised donation.

This is the setup for "Grace and Frankie" Season 7B, and we won't go into detail about what happens next if you haven’t had the chance to see the four available episodes yet or are saving them for a full-season binge once the remaining episodes arrive. To say the plot is full of typical twists and turns is an understatement.

Showrunners Kauffman and Morris appear more interested than ever in examining the tensions and intricacies of the characters' decades-long relationships, dreams, and disappointments, for both comedy and pathos, in the final season's three-episode bonus.

As a joyful show that has never shied away from the hard realities of love and time, it would be fitting for the show to spend their last episodes reflecting on what matters most to these characters and what life means in the end.

More about the show Grace and Frankie

The show has spent its seven seasons reminding us that even in their senior years, people may fall in love, make new friends, and laugh a lot. It's a celebration of a friendship that has blossomed from unlikely beginnings into something genuinely amazing.

Grace's neuroses and Frankie's free-spirited personality force them to grow and develop affection for one another, making them the perfectly odd pair. Although the series is coming to an end, their friendship will live on in our hearts.

