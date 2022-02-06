10 things that most don't know about The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory, which aired for 12 seasons, ultimately ended in 2019 with the series finale. It is still one of the most popular TV shows even over two years after the last episode aired, as viewers can't get enough of Sheldon and his gang of geeky friends.

From the meaning of Sheldon's clothing to the origins of Soft Kitty, we've compiled a list of all the awesome facts about the sitcom that you might not know.

10 Big Bang theory facts that you may not know

1) Penny's surname is still unknown to us

Penny is the only character in the series whose surname has never been revealed. According to reports, Kaley Cuoco prefers to keep this a secret throughout the season.

Bill Prady, the show's co-creator, has stated that the name will be released at some point, but producer Steve Molaro has stated the contrary. If her name is Penny Penny Penny, Sheldon's knocks suddenly make a lot of sense.

2) The cast members are skilled musicians

Most of the characters are great musicians in addition to being academic geeks in the show. Three of the stars are proficient enough to accomplish this on-screen.

Johnny Galecki has been a cellist since he was a child. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik specifically learned how to play the theremin and harp for the show, respectively.

3) Sheldon's catchphrase is now the name of a species of bees

Biologists found a new bee species in Brazil in 2012, which they called Euglossa Bazinga, after Sheldon's favorite word. Ironically, Sheldon is allergic to bees, which means he might never be able to meet his new pal.

4) Jim Parsons hasn't seen a single episode of Star Trek

Sheldon is the unofficial King of Geekdom, ranging from Marvel Comics to Red Dwarf. Jim Parsons isn't as knowledgeable about cults as his character in the show.

Sheldon's favorite TV shows, particularly Doctor Who and Star Trek, have never been a favorite of Parsons.

5) "Bazinga" was inspired by a grapefruit

Sheldon's favorite word, Bazinga, was first used in season two's finale of The Big Bang Theory. However, it was coined as a joke.

In recurring backstage humor involving an old grapefruit in the writers' room, writer of The Big Bang Theory, Stephen Engel used the term to say "Gotcha." The term eventually made its way into the official screenplay just before the finale was filmed.

6) Before Mayim Bialik joined the show, the characters talked about her

In the first season, Raj, Leonard, and Howard brainstormed replacements for Sheldon on their physics team. Raj recommended actress Mayim Bialik, stating,

"The girl who portrayed Blossom on TV appears to be intelligent. She earned a Ph.D. in neurobiology or something like that."

Bialik joined The Big Bang Theory as Amy two seasons later.

7) Soft Kitty is a real song

Soft Kitty is the only thing that can make Sheldon feel better on rare occasions when he gets sick. Edith Newlin wrote the song Warm Kitty, released in 1930s.

8) Penny has been seen naked by almost everyone

In an unusual move for a US television network, CBS recommissioned the show for three additional seasons in 2011.

The Big Bang Theory was subsequently renewed for another three seasons. This was the first time in contemporary television history that a scripted series was renewed for three seasons in a row.

9) Sheldon's clothing can reveal his attitude

Sheldon frequently wears colored shirts with the Lantern's insignia, but each shirt has a distinct emotion associated with it in the comic world. Whenever Sheldon wears one of these shirts, the color most likely represents his mood.

10) Wil Wheaton's character was given a Star Trek reference by the writers

Wil Wheaton appears on The Big Bang Theory as a recurring character and frequently recalls his position as Wesley Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

For any Star Trek fans out there, Wil's house number in the program, 1701 is the same as the hull number of the USS Enterprise, NCC 1701-D.

Which one of these facts surprised you the most? Watch all seasons of The Big Bang Theory on Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Edited by Sabika