What is Mayim Bialik's net worth? Actress could be full-time Jeopardy! host as showrunners push for "bigger deal"

If anyone, it's Mayim Bialik who stands to gain from Mike Richards' unceremonious exit from Jeopardy!. He had to vacate his post as the show's host after disparaging comments from the past surfaced.

Since his departure, the internet has gone into overdrive, speculating about who could assume the mantle. According to a TMZ report, Sony Pictures Television is "pushing to make a much bigger deal." Sources even confirmed that Mayim Bialik is keen to take up a permanent position on the show.

What is Mayim Bialik's net worth?

Perhaps a better question to ask would be: Will Jeopardy! showrunners be able to match her pay from The Big Bang Theory? That's a story for another time.

Even though Mayim Bialik's big break came with Blossom, people remember her for her portrayal of Amy Farrah Fowler, a neurobiologist with the hots for Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper.

Mayim Bialik's journey on TBBT was slow at first. According to a Parade report, she made roughly $45,000 per episode. However, when she was promoted to a series regular, the actress took home $175,000 per episode.

By the final few seasons, the show had reached the peak of its popularity. This was when Mayim Bialik demanded a pay hike given her colleagues were making a million for every episode.

Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg reduced their fees so that Mayim Bialik's could be bumped up. She earned $24 million in 48 episodes. Her networth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is a million dollars more than what she earned from the show.

Is Mayim Bialik the guest host or is it be a permenant gig?

As mentioned earlier, a lot of names are being discussed among the internal team. A few weeks ago, LeVar Burton tweeted, leaving social media users confused about the fate of Jeopardy! and its host. Burton is already one of the guest hosts.

He had posted:

"not gonna lie, I feel like I've been preparing my whole life to occupy the @Jeopardy host podium when Alex retires."

A few weeks later, Ryan Reynolds supported Burton's online campaign to host the show by tweeting out a rather cryptic post.

The actor wrote:

"Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015, Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him. It was awkward, because I agreed with them. But the studio didn’t see it. Ultimately, the fans won, and the rest is glorious history. I’m forever grateful. Hi @levarburton."

Jeopardy! airs on ABC Monday through Friday at 7:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod