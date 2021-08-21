When will Mike Richards' Jeopardy! episodes air?

American TV producer Mike Richards has stepped down as the host of Jeopardy! just 10 days after being appointed. However, he will reportedly continue his role as the executive producer of the ABC game show.

Sony has been looking for a permanent anchor of the show ever since legendary broadcaster Alex Trebek passed away last November. Trebek served as the face of Jeopardy! for 37 consecutive seasons.

Following appearances from a series of celebrity guest hosts, Mike Richards declared himself as the new permanent anchor of Jeopardy! He began filming for the show on August 19, 2021.

However, Mike Richards’ appointment was met with severe criticism from netizens and other celebrities alike. The 46-year also came under fire after several sexist and racially inappropriate remarks from his past resurfaced online.

This prompted an investigation by the Anti-Defamation League, ultimately leading to Mike Richards' exit from the show. Despite the online outrage, Sony has decided to air Richards’ episodes to maintain the continuity format of the game.

The former Beauty and the Geek host will reportedly appear on five upcoming episodes of Jeopardy! Season 38. Matt Amodio, the show's third-highest winning contestant, will also mark his return alongside Richards.

Matt will reportedly appear on the first episode of the show and will advance if he manages to maintain his remarkable streak.

Mike Richards' Jeopardy! episodes will reportedly air from September 13, 2021. His appearance as a host will continue for the first week of the new season.

The internet reacts to Mike Richards’ steps down from Jeopardy!

Mike Richards' appointment as the new host of Jeopardy! was disapproved by audiences from beginning, as people questioned the entire selection process of the show.

Things took a turn for the worse when an investigation by The Ringer allegedly revealed Richards’ demeaning comments about women, Jews and the disabled community during his 2013-2014 appearance on The Randumb Show.

The outlet reportedly came across older lawsuits against him for alleged mistreatment, discrimination and harassment of female and pregnant employees when he was executive producer of The Price Is Right.

In response to the severe backlash from the online community, Mike Richards decided to step down as the host of Jeopardy! He took to Twitter to issue a lengthy statement regarding his exit:

“It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter… over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.”

Meanwhile, Sony TV Network told Variety that they were shocked to find Richards’ past behavior and support his decision to quit the show as a host:

“We support Mike’s decision to step down as host. We were surprised this week to learn of Mike’s 2013/2014 podcast and the offensive language he used in the past. We have spoken with him about our concerns and our expectations moving forward.”

Following Mike Richards’ exit, several social media users took to Twitter to react to his decision and call out the host for his controversial actions. Many users also demanded Richards’ exit as the EP of the show:

The wildest thing about this whole Mike Richards saga is the network acting like he’s an indispensable part of the Jeopardy family. He literally joined Jeopardy as an executive producer LAST YEAR. In 2020. Last year. They are treating him like he was Alex Trebek’s protégé. — Qondi 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@QondiNtini) August 20, 2021

The Mike Richards hosts 'Jeopardy' arc pic.twitter.com/nraElIHmPk — AlternateHistoryHub (@AltHistoryHub) August 20, 2021

Congratulations, Mike Richards. You played yourself.https://t.co/UYxChWFa9O — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 20, 2021

Mike Richards had a high-paying job on a successful show despite that he cost the studio money with multiple bias settlements. And that wasn’t enough. Instead of keeping his head down and being grateful, he decided he wanted more.



Honestly, I’m inspired! — Laurie Kilmartin- Flappers Burbank Oct 1-2 (@anylaurie16) August 20, 2021

The Mike Richards/Jeopardy story is about much more than who hosts a game show. It's about who gets access to prestigious jobs and how those decisions are made. Also: who are the Sony TV execs who signed off on Richards hosting? They need to be held accountable for this fiasco — J.A. Adande (@jadande) August 20, 2021

Mike Richards should be removed from his role as producer on Jeopardy and Mayim Bialik should be ousted as well. I can’t full celebrate until this happens. — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) August 20, 2021

I love that Mike Richards booked a series of celebrity hosts for Jeopardy! in what everyone assumed was a de facto popularity contest/tryout for the permanent job, and then shamelessly went "oh look, the winner is me, the guy who makes the decision! Fancy that!" — Dan Olson (@FoldableHuman) August 20, 2021

I don’t care how you feel about Mike Richards, you gotta admit:



Firing YOURSELF on your day off has gotta be one of the top 5 whitest things that ever happened. — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) August 21, 2021

Mike Richards should be removed as an Exec Producer of Jeopardy simply for not realizing what an inappropriate choice Mike Richards would be as host. He must have known what Mike Richards had said on that podcast. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) August 20, 2021

Mike Richards run as Jeopardy host pic.twitter.com/6Ul9HIMItz — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) August 20, 2021

So sometimes you DON’T get away with it #Jeopardy https://t.co/XhEpvNkrPq — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 20, 2021

What an absolutely absurd, completely foreseeable, totally unnecessary, sloppy-ass unforced error this was. https://t.co/DMMrKTxlIA — Linda Holmes Thinks You're Doing Great (@lindaholmes) August 20, 2021

I really admire Jeopardy Executive Producer Mike Richards for removing Mike Richards as Jeopardy host immediately after hearing the horrible things Mike Richards said on Mike Richards podcast — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) August 20, 2021

Shorter Mike Richards: While I regret that my past behavior is preventing me from using my whiteness to front Jeopardy! rest assured that I will continue working behind the scenes to limit opportunities for women and minorities. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 20, 2021

Mike Richards thinking he can just slink back to his EP job after saying and doing what he did is peak white privilege. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 20, 2021

However, Sony TV defended Richards’ decision to continue as the executive producer of Jeopardy!:

“Mike has been with us for the last two years and has led the ‘Jeopardy!’ team through the most challenging time the show has ever experienced. It is our hope that as EP he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect.”

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Mike Richards will be able to make a return from the setback caused by his past controversies.

