Who is Mike Richards' wife? Jeopardy! host guilty of sexism

Mike Richards' Jeopardy! is grabbing the spotlight again. Only this time, the host won't be celebrating. A week after ABC announced Mike Richards as the show's permanent host, he has found himself neck deep in an out-of-control controversy.

Mike Richards has apologized for sexist remarks made in the past. But will it suffice? During his brief stint as co-host on The Randumb Show, he referred to colleague Beth Triffon as a "booth ho*'' and a "booth sl*t". The videos from the show have since been deleted.

Is Mike Richards taken?

Unlike Mike Richards, his wife Stephanie Richards prefers to keep it low key. The couple live in Burbank, California and share two kids. The family keeps it simple, which explains why they are hardly ever spotted at glitzy Hollywood parties.

What was Mike Richards apology all about?

Mike Richards appears to have done some damage control. In an interview with The Ringer, he said:

"Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry."

In his apology, Mike Richards went on to explain how the show was designed for pure fun, which unfortunately seems to have gone sideways.

He elaborated:

"The podcast was intended to be a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends who had a history of joking around. Even with the passage of time, it’s more than clear that my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable, and I have removed the episodes."

What does this development mean for the host?

The network is yet to issue a statement, meaning a lot is up in the air. Will he be fired or can he keep his job? These are some questions that will only be answered in time. For now, all we can say is the man was mighty excited to be a part of something that set the ball rolling for game shows.

In an Instagram post, he penned his thoughts on him joining the Jeopardy! team. He posted:

"I love this show and everything it stands for. I was incredibly lucky to have a front row seat to watch Alex who will forever be the best to ever do it. I pledge to Jeopardy! fans everywhere that I will work to create the best show possible for our contestants to shine."

Hosting aside, Mike Richards has produced several shows, of which The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal are most renowned. He was a part of Beauty and the Geek and High School Reunion back in the day.

