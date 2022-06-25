The Man from Toronto ending explained: What happened to Toronto and Teddy?

The Man from Toronto is the latest action-charged comedy film to make its exclusive debut on Netflix this Friday, June 24, 2022. Starring Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart, the film narrates an intriguing story of mistaken identity.

Robbie Fox and Jason Blumenthal were the writers of the story, while Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner co-wrote the screenplay. Patrick Hughes served as the director for this new Netflix movie.

The official synopsis for The Man from Toronto, released by Netflix, reads:

"A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin—known only as The Man from Toronto— run into each other at a holiday rental."

Since its premiere, the movie The Man from Toronto has created quite a buzz among viewers because it is so utterly entertaining. Let us explore the ending of the movie further.

Note: Spoilers ahead.

The Man from Toronto ends on a satisfactory note as the lead characters finally embrace their true selves

What happened during Teddy's wife Lori's birthday dinner?

In the latter part of The Man from Toronto, the audience sees Teddy and Toronto celebrating the birthday of the former's wife, Lori. They are having dinner at a fancy restaurant in Washington, but are being monitored by the FBI.

However, things take a turn when The Man from Miami shows up to steal Mr. Green's thumb from Toronto and Teddy so that Sebastian Marin's terrifying mission can be successfully executed. At this point, Toronto and Teddy rush to Marin's hideout to prevent him and Toronto's handler from destroying the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington.

Upon arriving at Marin's hideout, Teddy uses his bizarre but comic wordplay to create a distraction and delay their plans. Meanwhile, the FBI infiltrates the hideout and begins raiding the location. They shoot Marin on the process, but fail to catch Toronto's handler who is rescued by The Man From Miami before his escape.

The FBI takes Teddy with them afterwards, but Toronto escapes the hideout with the money. Later on, Teddy finds out from the FBI that the finger in question did not belong to Mr. Green, suggesting that Toronto did not want to help Marin complete the deadly mission in the first place.

Teddy and Toronto become embroiled in further adventures

Upon his return to Yorktown, Teddy realizes that he has messed up his relationship with his wife Lori since he ruined her birthday. He receives a message from Lori that she would be living with her mother for the time being. However, Teddy rushes to stop her at any cost since he cannot bear to lose her.

Toronto's life, on the other hand, is in danger because his handler has sent multiple fatal assassins to end his life as he refuses to give her the money. Knowing that Teddy's life could be in grave danger too, Toronto heads out to rescue him.

The scene soon shifts to a massive fight sequence with the two lead characters battling the assassins sent by Toronto's handler. The duo finally put an end to the animosity after killing Toronto's handler in a food factory. Thereafter, Toronto gives Teddy his beloved car named Debora to stop his wife from leaving. In the end, Teddy is successful in saving his relationship with Lori but completely destroys Toronto's Debora in the process.

The Man from Toronto then skips forward by a year and we see Toronto as the owner of a brand new restaurant. He is dating Anne, a friend of Lori's whom he met at her birthday dinner. As for Teddy, he has finally overcome his insecurities and is pursuing his dream of starting an online gym.

The movie ends on a rather sweet note, with the audience realizing that the unlikely but wholesome friendship between Teddyand Toronto will only continue to flourish over the years.

Don't forget to watch The Man from Toronto, currently streaming on Netflix.

