5 Chris Hemsworth roles outside of the MCU

Chris Hemsworth is largely known for his role as the god of thunder, Thor Odinson, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, now that his contract with Marvel is coming to an end, Hemsworth has been looking at new projects.

Hemsworth will be seen in a Netflix original titled Spiderhead, a sci-fi thriller set for release on the streaming platform on June 17, 2022. He will take on the role of visionary scientist Steve Abnesti who is experimenting with mind-altering drugs, using the people in a correctional facility as his subjects, with the objective of regulating human emotions on command.

Let us check out some of Hemsworth's most noteworthy performances till date before his new film arrives on Netflix.

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has starred in plenty of acclaimed films

1) The Huntsman in The Huntsman Film Series

Chris Hemsworth as Eric the Huntsman in The Huntsman film series (Image via Universal Pictures)

Chris Hemsworth plays the character of Eric the Huntsman, one of the titular characters, in the films Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) and The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016).

The Hunstman plays a pivotal role in both stories as he offers support in the fight against the queen of the Dark Forces, Ravenna. Chris Hemsworth garnered popular recognition for this role in the action-packed fantasy drama series from the house of Universal Pictures. The film series has grossed a total of around $550 million across the world.

2) Agent H in Men in Black: International

Men in Black: International, 2019 (Image via Sony Pictures)

The latest installation of the Men in Black film series released in 2019, and starred Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in lead roles. Hemsworth plays the character of Agent H, a man who has lost his drive and been reduced to a desk job after an attack in Paris. Men in Black: International follows the duo as they go on an epic journey to save the earth and the galaxy from the attack of the Hive.

Chris Hemsworth's Agent H in Men in Black: International is a delight to watch on screen. The humour is appropriate and well-timed, aptly accompanied by visually-engrossing fight scenes. If you're up for an evening of sci-fi adventure, then this is the film for you.

3) Tyler Rake in Extraction

Extraction, 2020 (Image via Netflix)

Extraction is a Netflix original that released in 2020 and starred Chris Hemsworth in the leading role of Tyler Rake, a former special air forces personnel turned mercenary. The film follows Rake as he takes on a job of extracting the kidnapped child of an Indian drug lord from Bangladesh. Tyler Rake takes on a whole militia in the city of Dhaka to fulfil his mission when he is double crossed.

During the mission, Rake gets attached to the kid, Ovi, as he remembers his own son whom he lost to lymphoma. Rake decides to see him to safety despite the danger and risk it poses. Extraction has received critical acclaim for Hemsworth's performance and action scenes.

4) Billy Lee in Bad Times at the El Royale

Bad Times at Tthe El Royale, 2018 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Bad Times at the El Royale is a 2018 American neo-noir thriller from 20th Century Fox. The film follows the story of six strangers from questionable backgrounds as they end up in The El Royale, on the border of California and Nevada.

Chris Hemsworth plays the role of Billy Lee, the leader of a cult who deny the rules set up by the society. They question the legitimacy of what is right and wrong and if everything is possibly as binary as it seems. The film has received positive acclaim from critics because of its cinematography, music, and production, but it was not very successful commercially.

5) Captain Mich Nelson in 12 Strong

12 Strong, 2018 (Image via Warner Bros)

12 Strong is an American war film that follows Captain Mich Nelson and a group of 12 soldiers as they infiltrate Afghanistan in response to the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Inspired by the story of the real-life Special Forces of Regiment 595, the film is an eye-opener. Chris Hemsworth plays the role of Captain Mich Nelson who volunteers to lead the fight against the Taliban.

They work together with a Northern Alliance leader to take down the Taliban stronghold in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. What ensues is a sequence of action-packed events as the Americans face off against the Taliban and Al-Qaeda. 12 Strong released in 2018 to mixed reviews from critics and grossed $ 70.8 million worldwide.

These were some of the most notable characters that Chris Hemsworth has played in movies, other than that of the god of thunder. Dont miss Hemsworth's upcoming title, Spiderhead, which is set to premiere on Netflix on June 17, 2022.

