Top 5 Netflix releases for June 13-19 (Week 3), 2022

Mid-June Netflix is going to be exciting for viewers who are hoping to treat themselves to some new titles.

The streaming platform is set to release a flurry of new titles in the third week of this month, and should definitely them add them to your watchlist because are quite a few gems in there. With star-studded casts boasting the likes of Pete Davidson, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Melissa McCarthy and more, the following 5 mid-June releases on Netflix are worth your time.

Jennifer Lopez, Pete Davidson, and Chris Hemsworth feature in the best mid-June releases on Netflix

1) Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, 2022 (Image via Netflix)

Pete Davidson's live solo show during the Netflix is a Joke festival, which took place on April 29, 2022 is set to release on the streaming platform as Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends.

The show will feature Pete as the host, and many of his friends including Carly Aquilino, Giulio Gallarotti, Joey Gay, Jordan Rock, Dave Sirus, Big Wet, Neko White and Machine Gun Kelly will make their presence known. The original event took place at The Fonda Theater in Hollywood. The show will also present a duet between Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson, so there is a lot to be excited about.

The Best Friends is set to be a blast, which makes it a must-watch for those who missed the live performance.

2) Halftime

Halftime, 2022 (Image via Netflix)

The upcoming documentary Halftime revolves around Jennifer Lopez and her performance during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in 2020. Lopez headlined the show with fellow Latina star Shakira at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The documentary follows the career of the star and delves extensively into her Super Bowl performance.

Jennifer Lopez got into a tussle with the NFL regarding the performance since she had wanted to be the solo headliner. According to Lopez, two Latina artists being asked to deliver a six-minute performance was insulting because the honor was historically bestowed upon a single artist. Halftime premiered in the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8, 2022, and will release on June 14, 2022.

3) God's Favourite Idiot

God's Favourite Idiot, 2022 (Image via Netflix)

God's Favourite Idiot is a Netflix comedy series that is set for release on June 15, 2022. Starring Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Steve Mallory, and Leslie Bibb among others, the show has an interesting premise.

God's Favourite Idiot revolves around tech support employee Clark Thompson who gets struck by an angelic cloud and starts glowing. He comes to know that he has been chosen by God as His messenger and must act on His behalf to stop the Apocalypse from happening. A reluctant Clark has to collaborate with his girlfriend Amily and his co-workers to do all he can to fulfil his destiny.

4) Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet, 2022 (Image via Netflix)

The documentary Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet, created by filmmaker Brian Knappenberger, revolves around cases of conspiracy, fraud, extortion and murder that have taken place in the vast virtual space that is the internet. The documentary is set to be released on Netflix on June 15, 2022.

The title delves into the negative impact of recent technological advancements and shows how the internet can now be used to perpetrate crimes with the guarantee of absolute anonymity. Web of Make Believe cites real incidents to showcase how misinformation can prove to be fatal in our daily lives. The anthology series will have six episodes, each following a different incident.

5) Spiderhead

Spiderhead, 2022 (Image via Netflix)

Spiderhead is an adventurous sci-fi thriller by Joseph Kosinski which is set to be released on June 17, 2022. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett among others.

Spiderhead is set in the near future, and centers around a group of people stuck in a correctional facility that reduces their sentence based on experimental drug studies. The facility tests drugs on inmates with their consent, and they often have significant side effects, both physical and emotional. While it is a generally frowned-upon practise, the pioneering doctor claims that this will help save many lives.

Spiderhead follows the inmates as they lose themselves before finding the redemption they were supposedly looking for.

These are some of the must-watch titles coming in the third week of June, 2022. Don't forget to tune in and enjoy the sheer variety of offerings.

