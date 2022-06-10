"It was an insult" - Jennifer Lopez claims having to share Super Bowl halftime show stage with Shakira was the worst idea in the world

The Super Bowl 54 halftime show saw two of the greatest pop icons in history, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, share the stage and deliver one of the most memorable performances of all time.

The duo lit up the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as fans raved about their chemistry on stage together.

Alexandria @Celeste_Raines #shakira Everyone saying this was the best halftime show and I’m over like it was good but best? #jlo #Super Bowl #LIV did it better Everyone saying this was the best halftime show and I’m over like it was good but best? #jlo #shakira #Super Bowl #LIV did it better https://t.co/rVnhThjrl8

Those that have seen it reminisce about it as one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows ever. But Jennifer Lopez isn't too happy about how it transpired.

In 'Halftime,' a Netflix documentary featuring Lopez, the pop star revealed that she was unhappy about having to share the stage with Shakira. In one scene, she is seen arguing with the NFL about having to share the stage with the Columbian superstar and is quoted saying:

“This was the worst idea in the world."

A New Netflix documentary reveals Jennifer Lopez's qualms about the Super Bowl 54 halftime show

In the documentary, Lopez herself did not say that she had an issue sharing the stage with Shakira, but her manager Benny Medina did not hold back and let the viewers know what she thought:

“It was an insult to think that you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done."

Despite feeling aggrieved, J.Lo, as she is fondly known, tried to be cordial with Shakira and told the Columbian pop star on a Zoom call:

“We can bring everybody together in this moment."

Despite their best efforts to be professional, the rehearsals for the show were tense and there was evident friction between the two pop icons.

Roger Goddell ordered Jennifer Lopez to get rid of the segment criticizing Donald Trump's policies

The documentary also revealed that a day before the show, the NFL, more specifically commissioner Roger Goddell, ordered J.Lo and her team to get rid of a segment where kids sat inside cages while the pop star's daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz sang "Let's Get Loud."

The idea behind the setup was to protest then-President Donald Trump's policies that saw migrant children ending up in cages in detention camps. Lopez argued:

“To me, this is not about politics, it’s about human rights.”

She managed to get her way and the segment made it into the Halftime show, but the cameras covering the event focused primarily on Muñiz, rendering it difficult for the crowd watching on TV and online to notice the kids held in cages.

The documentary will be released on June 14th on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far