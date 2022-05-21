American star Jennifer Lopez reveals favorite NFL team in new documentary 'Halftime'

Jennifer Lopez is a triple threat: actor, dancer, and singer, but she only has one favorite NFL team.

Lopez is set to release a documentary on Neftflix called “Halftime” on June 14. The documentary will showcase her rise to fame, from being a 'Fly Girl' dancer on In Living Color to playing Latin music superstar Selena in the movie Selena.

It will also feature her A-list celebrity romances, and will have a behind-the-scenes look at her Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.

In the trailer, Lopez alludes to her being a fan of the New York Jets. Given “Jenny from the Block’s” upbringing in the Bronx of New York City, it makes sense for her to be a Jets fan.

Although the Jets have not given their fans a lot to cheer for in the last few decades, it bodes well for them that they have a superstar in their corner.

New York Jets have one of the NFL's biggest droughts

The New York Jets are a storied franchise, boasting a history that includes quarterback Joe Namath, wide receiver Art Monk, and running back John Riggins. The franchise, however, has not won a Super Bowl since 1968, and their last division title came in 2002.

Part of their struggle to break through in the AFC East can be attributed to the New England Patriots dynasty. This dynasty began in 2001 when Tom Brady and Bill Belichick dominated the division that included the Jets as well as the conference for two decades. Their period of domination yielded six NFL Super Bowl titles.

In addition to Jennifer Lopez, other notable Jets fans include comedians/actors Adam Sandler, Larry David, Kevin James, Game of Thrones author George RR Martin, and Peter Parker aka Spider-Man.

For the upcoming NFL season, the Jets hope to find some success and make the playoffs. With second-year signal caller Zach Wilson in their ranks, the team will rely on his arm.

They will also hope for great contributions from their young core of NFL players including wide receivers Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, tight end CJ Uzomah, and rookie running back Breece Hall.

It will be tough for the Jets and Jets fans, however, as the Buffalo Bills will be the favorites to win the division (and will be a bonafide Super Bowl contender). The New England Patriots are not far behind either.

Add in the Miami Dolphins, who made big moves of their own, including trading for former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and the AFC East will shape up to be a competitive division.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat