How many times has Jennifer Lopez been engaged? JLO flaunts stunning green diamond engagement ring from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially engaged, two decades after their first engagement in 2002. The news of their recent engagement was confirmed by the Shall We Dance star in a video message in her newsletter.

In the video, the singer can be seen crying while looking at her stunning green diamond engagement ring, with a voiceover saying:

"You're perfect."

Lopez has been engaged four times in her life, including her first engagement to Affleck before their 2004 split.

TV Fanatic👑⚜️ @TvKhaleesi Congratulations to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on getting engaged🥂.



1st Engagement 2nd Engagement

Ring. Ring. Congratulations to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on getting engaged🥂. 1st Engagement 2nd EngagementRing. Ring. https://t.co/HHpDbPA4SK

Before the official video, Lopez was photographed wearing the sparkling green bling on her ring finger while shopping with her 14-year-old daughter Emme in Los Angeles. Sources close to the musician also said that the video was, in fact, a confirmation of their engagement.

Look into Jennifer Lopez’s past relationships and marriages

Jennifer Lopez has been engaged four times and got married thrice in her life (Image via Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Jennifer Lopez has been involved in a string of relationships throughout her career in the entertainment industry. She reportedly dated her high school boyfriend, David Cruz, during the 1990s.

Following the break-up, Lopez started dating Cuban actor Ojani Noa in 1995. The pair got engaged the following year and tied the knot in 1997. However, the couple ended their marriage in 1998.

The On the Floor hitmaker was also rumored to be in a relationship with rapper Sean Combs between 1999 and 2001. After their split, Lopez started dating her former backup dancer Chris Judd. The pair married in September 2001, but their brief sojourn ended in 2002.

Jennifer Lopez began a highly publicized relationship with her Gigli co-star, Ben Affleck, in 2002. The pair were dubbed “Bennifer” by fans and media alike and made repeated headlines with their whirlwind romance.

They got engaged in November 2002 and were set to get married the following year. Affleck reportedly proposed to Lopez with a $2.5 million 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston.

Speaking to Diane Sawyer about her engagement, Lopez called her fiance “brilliantly smart, loving, charming and affectionate.” She also said that the engagement ring was “the most magnificent thing” she had ever seen.

Unfortunately, Lopez and Affleck’s 2003 wedding date was postponed due to “excessive media attention.” The couple announced their decision in a joint statement at the time:

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.”

The pair eventually called off their engagement in 200, and Lopez later cited constant media scrutiny as one of the reasons behind the split. Shortly after her separation from Affleck, the Maid In Manhattan actress married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004.

Jennifer Lopez gave birth to twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel in February 2008, nearly four years after her wedding to Anthony. Unfortunately, the couple decided to part ways in 2011, and their divorce was finalized in 2014.

Years later, Lopez wrote in True Love that her marriage to Anthony was a way of coping with her split from Affleck, which she defined as her “first heartbreak”:

“My way of anesthetizing the pain was different. I sought out comfort in another person, tried to find someone who could make me feel loved and wanted in my loneliest hour.”

The pop star started dating MLB star Alex Rodriguez in February 2017. The duo got engaged in 2019 and also planned to get married. However, the couple called off their engagement in 2021 and decided to go their separate ways.

In May 2021, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sent fans into a frenzy after being spotted in Los Angeles. The relationship rumors were confirmed after the couple went Instagram official on Lopez’s birthday in July 2021.

The pair continued to be photographed together on dates, vacations, family outings, and red carpet events throughout last year. They reportedly decided to put a ring on their relationship once again earlier this week.

Edited by Ravi Iyer