How did Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart meet? Relationship explored as couple tie the knot in lavish wedding

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart are now happily married. The duo tied the knot on Tuesday evening at a ceremony held at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia.

Around one hundred guests attended the event, which was planned by EllyB Events and Pomp Posh Event Décor, including Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss.

Brat spoke to People about their special day and said they had a lot going on and many decisions to make before heading to the altar. However, she was looking forward to calling Dupart her wife. She added:

“Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever. And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart's relationship timeline

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart first met in 2017 when the former went to one of Dupart’s Miracle Drops events in Atlanta. Although they lost contact, they reconnected again.

Brat and Dupart dated in 2019, but the former never spoke about her sexuality in public. They were spotted holding each other’s hands at the Essence Fest the same year.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur then proposed to Brat on her Coming to America-themed birthday soiree, and the singer accepted her proposal. They announced their wedding date and that they were expecting their first child together.

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart’s wedding

The pair arrived for their wedding in a Cinderella-esque horse-drawn carriage. Luther Vandross’ Here and Now was playing in the background as they walked down the aisle together and wore dresses designed by Ese Azenabor. Dupart wore Jimmy Choo shoes while Brat was seen in sneakers.

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart first met back in 2017 (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Jermaine Dupri escorted the rapper down the aisle while Dupart was accompanied by her brother Damon. Lisa Ray McCoy was the bridesmaid, and the reception area was designed with flowers of pink and purple hues. Keith Sweat and Le’Andria Johnson were bought to perform.

The food menu included items like a duet entrée of a Southern-fried lobster tail with port wine braised short ribs over truffle mac and cheese and grilled asparagus with honey whole-grain mustard sauce and broccolini with roasted garlic. Also, a butter almond cake by Cakes by La’Meeka was served for dessert.

Rickey Smiley then danced with Brat for the honorary father-daughter dance, and at the end of the evening, the pair were accompanied by the Treme Sidewalk Steppers Second Line Band while they danced at the reception. They drove off in a blue Bentley as the guests cheered.

The wedding will also be featured in the upcoming season of Brat Loves Judy, which has already been renewed for a second season, premiering on June 22 on WE tv.

