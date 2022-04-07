What is Sabrina Dhowre Elba's age? All about Idris Elba's wife as couple attend Sonic premiere with daughter 

American actor Idris Elba attended the Sonic Hedgehog 2 premiere at the Regency Village Theater, Los Angeles, on April 5.

The 49-year-old star sported a casual outfit while he was joined by his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and 20-year-old daughter, Isan Elba.

The Office star wore a blue short-sleeve button-up shirt with a patterned design. He teamed it with a pair of blue pleated pants cut just below the ankle. While Sabrina donned a yellow gown, Elba's daughter chose an olive-green co-ord set for the red carpet event.

In the sequel to Sonic The Hedgehog, Idris plays Knuckles, the blue hedgehog's enemy, who teams up with a resurrected Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) to fight the blue hedgehog.

Idris shares Isan with his first wife, Hanne Norgaard, a beauty entrepreneur he was married to from 1999 until 2003. With his ex-girlfriend, makeup artist Naiyana Garth, the performer has a seven-year-old named Winston Elba.

How old is Idris Elba's wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba?

Sabrina Dhowre Elba was born in 1990, making her 32 years old. She and Idris Elba have an age gap of 17 years. Meanwhile, the actor's eldest daughter, Isan, and Sabrina have an age difference of 12 years.

As per Cosmopolitan, Sabrina was born in Canada and came from a Somali family. Sabrina's mother allegedly pushed Sabrina to focus on humanitarian work in Africa after raising five children on her own.

In an interview with Guardian, the wife of the star said:

“You can have all these top-level causes, but from my mother, I know about rural life and communities and especially how women and girls play such a massive role. She was calling me every day saying, ‘What are you going to do for women in Africa?’ She attributes so much of what she has achieved to having come from a rural community.”

She is also a model who has appeared in British Vogue, Elle, InStyle, Arcadia, and Harrods Magazine, among others.

As for her and Idris Elba's love story, The Harder They Fall actor revealed to British Vogue that they had "love at first sight."

The duo first crossed each other's paths at a jazz bar in Vancouver in 2017. At the time, Elba was filming The Mountain Between Us, and Sabrina was celebrating a friend's birthday there.

While talking on the Just the Sip podcast, she explained that she was setting up her friend with Idris for a romantic interaction. But later, the tables turned.

“We had the best conversation. We talked all night, all the next day. We were inseparable after that.”

They made things official with the red carpet premiere of The Mountain Between Us in Toronto. Idris Elba proposed to Sabrina in February 2018 in London's Rio Cinema and got married in April 2019.

Sabrina and Idris are United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors for the International Fund for Agricultural Development. They established a worldwide coronavirus relief fund in 2020 to mitigate the pandemic's impact on small-scale farmers and producers in rural areas.

Sabrina is also working on sustainable charity programs and climate justice efforts in African countries, according to The Guardian. She also focuses on gender equality in rural communities and has collaborated with Sierra Leone's First Lady on issues of violence against women in the country. She's also written on racial justice and utilized her social media channels to spark debate.

