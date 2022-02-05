Top 10 celebrity couples with huge age differences

Celebrity couples have always been a subject of discussion, and more so if their age gap is slightly high. However, age becomes nothing but mere numbers when it comes to love.

Many celebrity couples have found love despite having huge age differences, from Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams to Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston. Here are ten inspiring celebrity couples with over a 30 year age gap.

10 celebrity couples with an age difference of over 30 years

10) Jeff Goldblum & Emilie Livingston (Age gap: 30 years)

Actor Jeff Goldblum, 69, has been married to his third wife and former Olympic rhythmic gymnast Emilie Livingston, 39, since 2014.

Goldblum and Livingston, who is a Canadian dancer, aerialist and contortionist, saw each other for three years prior to the wedding and now share two beautiful sons: Charlie Ocean, born in July 2015, and River Joe, born in April 2017.

9) Nicolas Cage & Riko Shibata (Age gap: 31 years)

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata (Image via Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Actor Nicolas Cage, 58, and actress/model/internet personality Riko Shibata, who turned 27 last month, tied the knot back in February 2021. Shibata is the fifth wife of the famous Hollywood celebrity and is currently expecting her first child with Cage.

8) Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor (Age gap: 32 years)

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor (Image via Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Actress Sarah Paulson, 47, is in a relationship with actress and playwright Holland Taylor, who is 32 years older than her. Paulson and Taylor first started dating in 2015 and have inspired people to follow their hearts ever since.

7) Billy Joel & Alexis Roderick (Age gap: 33 years)

Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick (Image via Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

The 72-year-old singer-songwriter and composer Billy Joel started dating his equestrian wife Alexis Roderick back in 2009. Roderick, who is 33 years younger than the celebrity, tied the knot with Joel in July 2015.

In August 2015, Roderick gave birth to Della Rose, her first child with Joel. In October 2017, Joel welcomed Remy Anne, his third daughter, and his second child with Roderick.

6) David Foster & Katharine McPhee (Age gap: 35 years)

Celebrated musician David Foster, 72, married 37-year-old actress-singer Katharine McPhee back in 2019. Foster reportedly started dating McPhee, who happens to be his fifth wife, in 2017. McPhee gave birth to Foster's sixth child and only son, Rennie, in February 2021.

5) Madonna & Ahlamalik Williams (Age gap: 36 years)

Madonna, 63, started dating her backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams, 27, back in 2018. Though unconventional, the adorable duo has undoubtedly set couple-goals for every pair with or without differences.

4) Patrick Stewart & Sunny Ozell (Age gap: 38 years)

81-year-old actor Patrick Stewart got married to singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell, 43, in September 2013. The wedding ceremony of the celebrity duo, who reportedly got engaged in March 2013, was officiated by actor Ian McKellen.

3) Dennis Quaid & Laura Savoie (Age gap: 39 years)

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie (Image via Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Actor-musician Dennis Quaid, 67, married his fourth wife, Laura Savoie, in June 2020. Savoie, 28, is now a stepmom to three of Quaid's children, one of whom is even older than her. Though not bothered about people's opinions, the couple has always kept their relationship as private as possible.

2) Dick Van Dyke & Arlene Silver (Age gap: 46 years)

Iconic actor Dick Van Dyke, who turned 96 last December, is married to famous makeup artist Arlene Silver. The pair tied the knot in 2012, six years after they first met. Silver is 50 years old, making her 46 years younger than Dyke.

1) Don McLean & Paris Dylan Age gap: (49 years)

Famous singer-songwriter Don McLean is dating model Paris Dylan. McLean is 76, whereas Dylan is 27. McLean and Dylan are rumored to have started dating in 2016. The couple is evidently very much in love, as they frequently share photos with each other on their Instagram profiles.

