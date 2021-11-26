Who is Sarah Paulson dating? Relationship with Holland Taylor explored as couple grab dinner with Diane Keaton

Sarah Paulson was spotted spending some quality time with girlfriend Holland Taylor and friend Diane Keaton in Los Angeles. The trio was seen at Italian restaurant Il Piccolino in West Hollywood on the night of November 24.

Paulson was seen in a blue-checkered coat and blue jeans, while Taylor and Keaton wore black outfits. They were having a conversation outside the restaurant before going their own ways.

Paulson and Taylor have been dating for six years and have tried to stay away from the limelight. The pair was last seen together in August 2020 during a shopping excursion in West Hollywood.

In an interview with People, the latter said that the ongoing pandemic helped them get to know each other better.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2019, Sarah Paulson stated that her romance with Holland Taylor started on Twitter. In another 2018 interview with Elle, the actress spoke about how her love of Taylor can impact those who need it.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor relationship timeline

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor first met at a dinner party in 2005 (Image by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Paulson and Taylor have known each other for a long time. They first met at a dinner party in 2005. However, the two did not get attached romantically since they were in committed relationships at the time.

Sarah Paulson later mentioned in an interview with The New York Times in 2016 that Holland Taylor was the most beautiful woman she had ever seen.

The Two and a Half Men star then revealed in 2015 that she was in a relationship with a younger woman and did not disclose the name. She then shared a picture of Paulson wearing a ballgown, after which fans speculated that they might be in a relationship.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor made their first public appearance at the Critics’ Choice Awards in January 2016. Although they did not walk the red carpet together, they clicked pictures with Regina King backstage.

The Ocean’s 8 actor then revealed in an interview in 2016 that she is in a relationship with Holland. Paulson also thanked Holland while receiving an award at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Since then, both actresses have kept their followers updated through Instagram, where they can be seen posting pictures together from different occasions.

Sarah Paulson is a famous actress and has been a recipient of several accolades. She is mainly known for her various roles in nine of the ten seasons of American Horror Story.

Holland Taylor is also a well-known actress known for her role as Evelyn Harper on the CBS comedy, Two and a Half Men.

Edited by Ravi Iyer