What is Riko Shibata's age? All about Nicolas Cage's fifth wife as the couple is spotted at JFK Airport

Actor Nicolas Cage was recently spotted with his wife Riko Shibata at New York's JFK Airport on November 27. Shibata is the fifth wife of Cage. The masked-up pair were seen in black leather coats while holding each other’s hands.

Cage wore a long black overcoat with a black furry collar on top of a thin biker jacket. He completed his look with black velvet pants and boots and included a hot pink William Shatner T-shirt. He also wore big yellow-tinted glasses and had a small gray hat in his hand.

Shibata was seen in a biker jacket with quilted texture and a white blouse inside. It looked like a black jumpsuit and covered it with a fuzzy black coat. Her raven locks fell to her shoulders and she wore platform combat boots alongside a shiny black handbag in her hand.

A brief account of Nicolas Cage’s wife – her age, personal life, and more

Riko Shibata is a popular actress, model, and internet personality and gained recognition after her marriage to Nicolas Cage. She is 26 years old and of Asian-American/Japanese ethnicity. The couple met in Shiga, Japan, and were reportedly first spotted on a date in February 2020 in New Orleans.

Shibata was reportedly born in 1993. Since she does not have a Wikipedia page, details about her family and educational background remain unknown. She is active on social media but has kept her account private.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata pose at the after-party for the premiere of Neon's "Pig" at Craft Restaurant (Image by Kevin Winter via Getty Images)

Shibata and Cage tied the knot back in February 2021. Reports say they met a year ago and Cage revealed in an interview that he was very happy. It was a small and intimate ceremony at the Wynn Hotel, and the wedding took place on the day of Cage’s father’s birthday.

Relationship history of Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage first dated actress Christina Fulton in 1988 and welcomed a son, Weston Coppola Cage, in December 1990. He then tied the knot five times.

The Ghost Rider actor first married Patricia Arquette in 1995 and they separated in 2001. Cage then married singer and songwriter Lisa Marie Presley in August 2002 and filed for divorce after 3 months.

Nicolas Cage then tied the knot with Alice Kim in a private ceremony in 2004. They became parents to son Kal-El in October 2005. The pair split in January 2016, and the divorce was finalized the same year.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Cage then married Erika Koike in March 2019, and they filed for separation four days later. Cage and Koike’s divorce was finalized in June 2019.

Edited by R. Elahi