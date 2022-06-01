June 2022: From Top Gun to Criminal Minds, 5 shows and movies leaving Netflix

As we all know, Netflix keeps shuffling its libraries from time to time, across different regions of the world. We take a quick look at some of the all-time favourites that will be removed from Netflix over the month of June.

5 Titles Leaving Netflix in June 2022

1) Top Gun

Date of withdrawal: June 1, 2022

One of the most celebrated action dramas of its time, Top Gun has earned its place in history with Tom Cruise as Maverick, the great pilot with a knack for breaking rules. After 36 years, a sequel to the blockbuster hit has finally dropped in theatres on May 27, 2022. But the original film is slated to bid goodbye to the Netflix library.

A still from Top Gun (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is understandably the protagonist - breaking rules, being the best at what he does, and currying favor with the ladies as well as instructors. Previously a lone ranger, the death of his friend made him realise the importance of being a team player and having a wingman. He proves it in the climactic fight at the end, and is hailed by his peers on his successful return.

2) Downton Abbey

Date of withdrawal: June 1, 2022

Downton Abbey is a historical drama set in early 1900s in England. It depicts the life of the aristrocratic Crawley family and their domestic helps in their Yorkshire estate. Having lost their heirs to the sinking of the Titanic, the story starts off with the family dealing with the loss and coming to terms with the next heir apparent, Matthew Crawley.

The cast of Downton Abbey (Image via Carnival Films)

The series through seasons one to six illustrates the aristrocratic British high life, their not-so-different problems and their ways of dealing with it.

3) Lady Bird

Date of withdrawal: June 2, 2022

Greta Gerwig's directoral debut, Lady Bird, is an out-of-the-box film on the relationship between a mother and daughter. Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson is an extremely headstrong girl living in Sacramento, who wants to go for further studies in New York, or a place with "culture", disregarding her family's economic condition, in her pursuit for independence

A still from Lady Bird (Image via A24)

Her mother, Marion McPherson, is a similarly headstrong, whimsical woman who often gets into disagreements with her daughter. This puts an apparent distance between them. As Lady Bird navigates through her tumultuous high school life, her experiences and struggles as a teenager makes the film score high on relatability.

The film makes a point, a point that cannot be particularly articulated but one that resonates in the hearts of viewers.

4) Silver Linings Playbook

Date of withdrawal: June 18, 2022

Silver Linings Playbook tells the story of Pat Solatano (Bradley Cooper), a former teacher who got sent to the mental institution after he caught his wife - Nikki - cheating and attacked her lover. Discharged after eight months, he tries to get his act together and reconcile with his estranged wife.

A still from Silver Linings Playbook (Image via Weinstein Company)

The movie revolves around how he deals with bipolar disorder and tries to find the silver lining in everything, as he tries to make amends. He meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence) and starts practising dancing with her for a competition, in exchange for her helping him get back with Nikki. They end up helping each other get over their past and move on towards a happy life amidst friends and family.

5) Criminal Minds

Criminal Minds, one of the most watched shows on the US network (Image via CBS)

Date of withdrawal: June 30, 2022

Criminal Minds is a police procedural drama that ran from 2005 to 2020. It follows a group of elite FBI agents under the Behavioral Analysis Unit, who try to analyse what the next steps of the country's most notorious criminals would be. The show had a total of 15 seasons and has been one of the most-watched shows on the American network.

A still from Criminal Minds Season 14 (Image via CBS)

The series, which streamed on Netflix, from season one through 12, was one of the most-watched shows on the platform in the US. June will see seasons one through 10 removed, while seasons 11 and 12 remain.

If any of these titles are on your watchlist, now is the time to start streaming them on Netflix!

