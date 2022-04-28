Internet hilariously predicts Ryan Gosling's first look as Ken in the Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as iconic partners Barbie and Ken, is one of the most intriguing films scheduled to come out in 2023.

There have been a lot of rumors in the last few months regarding the looks of the couple on screen, but we have our first official photo of Robbie in costume as well as a release date for the movie. Barbie will be released in theaters worldwide on July 21, 2023.

Muses of Media @MusesOfMedia Here's the first look at Margot Robbie in 'Barbie'!



Directed by Greta Gerwig, the cast will also feature Ryan Gosling (as Ken), Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu & more.



The photo resembles the original Barbie doll, with Robbie dressed in a famous brand outfit. She appears to be driving an updated version of her iconic pink Corvette, and the image appears to be positioned in front of Barbie's dream house.

It's unclear where she'll be driving to, but it's safe to assume she'll be picking up her boyfriend Ken. This brings to the question of how Ryan Gosling's Ken is supposed to look in the movie, and without any official photos released by Warner Bros. yet, the internet had some hilarious suggestions to make.

The internet makes hilarious suggestions for Ryan Gosling's look as Ken

The Geekster @TheGeekster4 A first look at Greta Gerwig’s ‘BARBIE’ starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling was just shown at #CinemaCon . Release set for 2023! A first look at Greta Gerwig’s ‘BARBIE’ starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling was just shown at #CinemaCon. Release set for 2023! https://t.co/AaYtUeoo8k

Breakfast Television @breakfasttv Ryan Gosling is in final negotiations to play the iconic character in the upcoming movie centred around the classic doll line.



What do you think of this casting decision?



📸: Getty Margot Robbie’s 'Barbie' movie looks to have found its Ken!Ryan Gosling is in final negotiations to play the iconic character in the upcoming movie centred around the classic doll line.What do you think of this casting decision?📸: Getty Margot Robbie’s 'Barbie' movie looks to have found its Ken! 👫 Ryan Gosling is in final negotiations to play the iconic character in the upcoming movie centred around the classic doll line. What do you think of this casting decision? 📸: Getty https://t.co/kdiLVDfiH2

After Margot Robbie's look at the upcoming Barbie movie received massive appreciation from fans, the internet's focus shifted to the second most sought-after character in the franchise, Ken. With no official photographs to support how Ryan Gosling is going to look like as Barbie's boyfriend, Twitter fans took inspiration from his previous movie looks.

Shinji @Eightyeightpm @WatchmenID First look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie" @WatchmenID First look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie" https://t.co/B4PTMzrnWK

The Film Drunk @thefilmdrunk FIRST LOOK at Ryan Gosling in Greta Gerwig’s BARBIE FIRST LOOK at Ryan Gosling in Greta Gerwig’s BARBIE https://t.co/Ip47zi35bI

The internet has been ablaze with memes galore as loyal fans took to hilarious memes to predict Ryan's look in the movie.

Mostly doing the rounds on the internet is Ryan Gosling's emo look from his movie Drive. The second is from his movie Crazy Stupid Love, where he sports a chiseled physique with chains around his neck. Interestingly, Ken Doll has a similar look that almost suggests this looks like a good possibility.

Miroslåva 🌻 ♔ 💚💜💗 @Miroslvva Se filtran las primeras imágenes de Ryan Gosling en su rol cómo Ken en la película de Barbie (2023) Dir. Greta Gerwig Se filtran las primeras imágenes de Ryan Gosling en su rol cómo Ken en la película de Barbie (2023) Dir. Greta Gerwig https://t.co/uEaFfJZM0S

Even pictures of Amy Schumer and Ryan Gosling have been doing the rounds, as both were previously expected to play the couple until Margo stepped in as Barbie. According to fans, this white-suited Ryan would be a welcome change for a conventional Ken in casual clothes.

elizabeth clayton @elizardbethc FIRST LOOK at Ryan Gosling as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s BARBIE FIRST LOOK at Ryan Gosling as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s BARBIE https://t.co/ArMvej9Ehb

Other fans have suggested that Ryan go with the conventional Ken look that the doll supports in reality, which is a blue denim or striped t-shirt and a pair of denim jeans. Fans have also let it be known that Ken's golden hair is almost identical to Ryan's blonde hair, which makes him an identical choice.

🪩. @arsounists 🫶🏽 And when the Ryan gosling Barbie first look is a recreation of this🫶🏽 And when the Ryan gosling Barbie first look is a recreation of this 😁🫶🏽 https://t.co/JuRUFqlG6V

This Guy @Matt_Rain FIRST LOOK at Ryan Gosling as Ken in BARBIE FIRST LOOK at Ryan Gosling as Ken in BARBIE https://t.co/5vvDQbcOdt

The narrative of the film is not yet known, but it is in excellent hands with Gerwig at the helm. Gerwig co-wrote the screenplay with her frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach, and Robbie is producing the film through her LuckyChap Entertainment business.

Barbie will be released in theaters worldwide on July 21, 2023.

