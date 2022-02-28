10 most iconic Oscars moments of all time

The Oscars has housed hundreds of actors, musicians, journalists, and stars for over a century, well before broadcast television, Twitter, and Instagram turned the event into a global conversation starter. Fans enjoy these iconic moments as Hollywood stars gather at the industry's largest bash, ranging from black and white to vibrant colors.

Throughout the existence of the Academy Awards, several occasions have occurred that have rocked and molded the entertainment world. From Halle Berry's monumental achievement in 2002 to Audrey Hepburn's first major American film in 1954, listed below are a few of the most iconic moments in the history of the Oscars.

1) Heath Ledger: A legend gone too soon

During the 81st Academy Awards in 2009, former Oscar recipients Joel Grey, Kevin Kline, Alan Arkin, Christopher Walken, and Cuba Gooding Jr. delivered the award for Best Supporting Actor, given to the late Heath Ledger. His role as The Joker in The Dark Knight won him an Oscar at the event that, unfortunately, he could not be a part of.

The gong was received by his family and his father delivered a heartfelt victory speech. The actor passed on just the previous year due to an accidental overdose of medications. His most-celebrated movies include The Brokeback Mountain and 10 Things I Hate About You.

2) Jennifer Lawrence's memorable Oscars victory

Jennifer Lawrence tripped while climbing the stairs to collect her first Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards (Image via Getty Images)

Although Jennifer Lawrence received four Oscar nominations in six consecutive years from 2011 to 2016, her first "trip" to the stage will forever be embedded in our memories. The actress won her first Academy Award in the Best Actress category for her role in Silver Linings Playbook at the 85th Academy Awards.

While on her way to the stage, Jennifer tripped on the stairs, but successfully made a joke about the incident at the backstage conference later on. The actress mentioned falling due to her long gown.

Nevertheless, along with her hilarious comments backstage, the actress gave people a moment to look back and laugh when reliving the history of the Oscars.

3) Record-breaking Oscars selfie from 86th Academy Awards

Moments before this iconic Oscars selfie was captured, Ellen DeGeneres spoke of Meryl Streep's groundbreaking 18 nominations at the Oscars. She moved on to discussing her idea of a record-breaking photo with the most number of retweets on Twitter.

While her initial idea was to see whether her selfie with Meryl could break the internet with the highest number of retweets, several other renowned celebrities joined them in the quest. Ellen posted the selfie on Twitter and to date, it is the fourth most-retweeted post on the platform.

Stars such as Angelina Jolie, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum, and Julia Roberts joined Meryl and Ellen. The picture quickly went viral, creating a record and giving fans the best Oscars experience.

4) Marlon Brando's boycott of the Academy Awards in 1973

Sacheen Littlefeather representing Marlon Brando at the 1973 Academy Awards (Image via Getty Images)

Without any exaggeration, Marlon Brando's idea to send forth Sacheen Littlefeather, a Native American activist, to one of Hollywood's greatest occasions sparked controversy. She was entrusted with articulating The Godfather star's absence from the event and his refusal to accept the Best Actor award.

Moreover, Brando drafted a lengthy 15-page letter expressing his displeasure with the Native American portrayals of Hollywood. However, she was informed that she only had 60 seconds to deliver the message before getting escorted from the stage.

Regardless of the reality that her short statements were welcomed with groans and disdain by the audience, Littlefeather was pleased with her short yet splendid speech.

She told Vice:

"I was making a profound statement. I did not use my fist. I did not use profanity, I used grace and elegance and quiet strength as my tools."

5) Best Actor at the 88th Academy Awards

At the 88th Academy Awards in 2016, Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio won his first Oscar for Best Actor for his lead role in The Revenant. It was an iconic moment in the star's career, as he won his first Academy Award after five previous nominations.

The thrilling response, along with a standing ovation from the audience, describes DiCaprio's talents and successes in his acting career. The actor's victory also generated an unparalleled explosion on Twitter from his fellow stars and friends as well as fans.

People took to Twitter to congratulate DiCaprio on his win, while the star himself expressed his gratitude for the same.

6) Ellen DeGeneres' humble dinner plans

Ellen DeGeneres shares pizza at the 86th Academy Awards (Image via Getty Images)

Ellen DeGeneres never disappoints with her hosting skills and has been one of the best hosts the Oscars have experienced to date. As already mentioned, in 2014, during the 86th Academy Awards, she created the iconic Oscars selfie with the support of her fellow stars.

However, the event witnessed several moments of pleasure and laughter as Ellen served the actors pizza for dinner in a particularly humble setting. Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts can be seen enjoying pizza slices while Brad Pitt offers them disposable plates.

Undoubtedly, the 2014 Oscars witnessed a few of the greatest moments in the event's history.

7) Halle Berry made history at the 74th Academy Awards

In 2002, the 74th Academy witnessed Halle Berry make history as the first black woman to win an Oscar in the Best Actress category. The Monster's Ball actress burst into tears at the astounding revelation before heading to the stage to receive her first-ever Academy Award.

With tears flowing down her face, the star delivered a heartfelt speech thanking all those responsible for paving her acting career in Hollywood. She also conveyed her gratitude to her supportive friends and mentors.

Halle Berry winning her first Oscar was just one of the most unforgettable moments created in the history of the Oscars.

8) Audrey Hepburn's first major American film

Audrey Hepburn flaunting her Academy Award for Best Actress in 1954 (Image via Getty Images)

After winning her first Oscar in the Best Actress category in 1954 for her role in Roman Holiday, Audrey Hepburn flaunted ger Academy Award surrounded by press. Regarded as one of the most legendary actresses of the twentieth century, Hepburn was known for her cinematic elegance, innate skills, and wonderful personality.

People remember her unique roles in Sabrina and Breakfast at Tiffany's. However, it was for Roman Holiday, her first major American film, that she won her first Oscar. In her victory speech, the actress expressed her gratitude for all the support she received and conveyed her joy by stating that she felt fortunate.

9) Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's enigmatic performance of Shallow

At the 2019 Oscars, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performed a duet for the song Shallow that maintained its position at the top of the charts for a while. Upon completion of their much-awaited performance, the two exchanged a meaningful glance and a wholehearted hug.

Prior to its triumph in the Best Original Song category, the song was already dominating all charts and award ceremonies.

Despite Cooper and Gaga's connection throughout their Oscars duet that emerged as one of the most discussed performances, Gaga professed that there was no indication of a serious relationship.

10) The chaotic Best Picture mix-up at the 89th Academy Awards

During a mix-up at the 89th Academy Awards in 2017, La La Land's producer Jordan Horowitz had to interrupt the film's Best Picture acceptance speech to declare that they were not the actual winners of the event's greatest honor.

Disbelief flooded the audience as a chaotic scene was generated on-stage. A mix-up with the envelopes confused the announcers. Although Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land, the actual winner of the Best Picture category was Moonlight.

Horowitz even reassured the crowd about the seriousness of the situation, displaying the card with the name of the actual winner. While others erupted in applause in support of the Moonlight crew, director Barry Jenkins made a remark saying,

"Very clearly, even in my dreams, this could not be true. But to hell with dreams, because this is true."

Remarkable moments are created every year at the Oscars, keeping up with the event's tradition. The Academy Awards have acknowledged and supported talented stars ever since the initiation of the event.

While every year marks the advent of a new beginning, the realization of evolving times strikes every time one looks back at these iconic Oscars moments.

