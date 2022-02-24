5 most-liked posts on Instagram so far

Being one of the most favored social media platforms, Instagram has brought different communities and millions of people together. Trending topics and posts have become an everyday practice on the platform. At the same time, celebrities also choose to share parts of their personal lives away from the spotlight and glamor.

Over the years, the platform has housed millions of posts from personalities across the globe. However, these five remain the most-liked posts on the platform. With the ground-breaking egg at the top of the list, the sequence keeps changing according to the emotional and material value that the posts hold.

Here are some of the most-liked pictures on the platform in order.

The World Record Egg and four other most-liked posts on Instagram

1) World Record Egg

Never in the weirdest imagination would people have thought of an egg to make record-breaking history on Instagram. In 2019, a picture of an egg went viral on the platform. The picture, till date, remains the most-liked with almost 56 million likes.

The picture still accumulates thousands of likes and comments years after its initial broadcast. There is a feeling of modesty in an ordinary egg holding an unsurpassed position on such an enormous platform.

2) Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina and the twins

Aside from being the most followed person on Instagram and the highest-paid athlete at the moment, Cristiano Ronaldo also holds the record for sharing the second most-liked photo on the platform.

In October 2021, the footballer shared a photo of himself alongside his long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, announcing their pregnancy with the twins. The post received over 32 million likes, surpassing all others and landing in the second position.

3) XXXTentacion's LOVE IS WAR

In June 2018, the extensively praised American rapper XXXTentacion was unfortunately murdered at the age of 20. After his passing, the last photo he ever shared on Instagram captioned "LOVE IS WAR" became, and still remains, one of the most-liked posts on the platform.

Shot from an artistic angle, the post has over 28 million likes, making it the third highest on the platform. The artist remains one of the most admired and acclaimed of recent times, and the world sadly lost him under tragic circumstances. The picture is a reminder of his unparalleled talents and legacy that still touches the hearts of millions.

4) Ariana Grande's secret wedding

Ariana Grande's wedding was startling news for everyone as it was only revealed after her wedding pictures went viral on Instagram.

In May 2021, she revealed wedding pictures from her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez in a post. Summarizing the ceremony in a series of six photos, the post received over 26 million likes and stands as the fourth most-liked post on the platform.

5) Kylie Jenner's announcement of her second pregnancy

After months of speculation and tons of rumors, in September 2021, Kylie Jenner ultimately revealed her second pregnancy by sharing a heart-touching video on Instagram.

The video captures moments of her sharing the delightful news with her family and close friends. It has over 160 million views and almost 25 million likes, making it the fifth most-liked post.

The platform has become a repository for people to stock pictures and videos holding cherished memories and valuable content. It is also a substantial source of income as people come up with creative techniques to raise money and funds for businesses and charities.

Bringing communities together and creating awareness while sharing special moments with the world has risen the platform to an unbeatable level. Users hope to see new and engaging content every day as it never fails to disappoint.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul