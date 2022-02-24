5 most-retweeted photos on Twitter

Twitter remains one of the most influential and happening social media platforms alongside Instagram in recent times. Since its initiation, political authorities, celebrities, influencers, and normal citizens have used the platform to convey important matters and subjects to people globally.

Amongst the chaos, people find the use of the platform to share tweets, videos, and photos in remembrance of their iconic and cherished moments or simply to share their thoughts. However, something that manages to catch people's attention amongst millions of tweets remains the uniqueness and value that a few hold.

Here is a list of the most-retweeted photos of all time.

The iconic Oscars selfie and other most-retweeted photos on Twitter till date

1) Yusaku Maezawa, 100 million yen and 100 people

A Japanese billionaire asking people to retweet his January 2019 photo to get a reward worth 100 million yen has to be the most retweeted photo on Twitter. In the caption, Yusaku Maezawa promised a giveaway of 1 million yen each to 100 randomly chosen users who would retweet the post and follow his account.

The purpose of the giveaway was to commemorate the success of his company ZOZO. The photo currently has 3.8 million retweets, making it the highest of all time. An important lesson was learned after this photo went viral - people love money.

2) Yusaku Maezawa, 1b yen and 1000 people

Surprisingly, the second most retweeted photo of all time also belongs to Yusaku Maezawa. As a New Year's giveaway, he promised 1 billion yen to 1000 randomly selected users to retweet his post and follow his account. The Japanese businessman knows that money is the way around people's hearts.

He posted the tweet on December 31, 2019, almost a year after making the record with his previous giveaway tweet. It remains the second most retweeted photo on Twitter with 3 million retweets.

3) Carter Wilkerson and Wendy's free chicken nuggets challenge

Carter Wilkerson @carterjwm HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS https://t.co/4SrfHmEMo3

People rushed to help a fellow comrade when Carter Wilkerson asked Twitter users to help him reach his goal of 18 million retweets. On April 6, 2017, Carter shared a screenshot of accepting Wendy's challenge to accumulate 18 million retweets of free chicken nuggets for an entire year.

The tweet presently has 3.2 million retweets with Carter's current Twitter bio as "Yes, I got the nuggets."

4) Ellen DeGeneres and the iconic Oscars selfie

In March 2014, the esteemed Ellen DeGeneres shared an iconic Oscars selfie on Twitter, and it immediately went viral. The selfie consists of stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, and several other familiar faces.

After all these years, the photo remains the fourth most-retweeted tweet of all time, with 2.9 million retweets. Soon after its broadcast, the selfie became one of the most iconic pictures to float on the internet as fans rushed in support and praised their favorite TV stars.

5) Barack Obama quotes Nelson Mandela

Barack Obama @BarackObama "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." https://t.co/InZ58zkoAm

Aside from making history as the first Black President of the United States of America, Barack Obama also broke records on Twitter by sharing a heart-warming photo in 2017. He quoted Nelson Mandela in the caption, saying:

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..."

The quote is from Mandela's book called Long Walk to Freedom. The photo currently has 1.4 million retweets, placing it among the most retweeted photos on the platform. The innocence of the picture and the power that the caption holds make it one of the most exemplary pictures of modern times.

