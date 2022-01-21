"You can feel that person's energies" - Aaron Rodgers draws similarities between Dalai Lama and Barack Obama 

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most well-known people on the planet. Having been in the public eye for over a decade, he is no stranger to attention, which also allows him to meet some incredible individuals.

Rodgers took a break from football to appear with Cabbie Richards in a segment with Sportsnet, in which he detailed his meetings with some great people.

The Packers quarterback was asked what it was like to meet former U.S. President Barack Obama and the Dalai Lama. Green Bay's No. 12 described the encounters as surreal.

“Surreal," Rodgers said. "You can just feel that person's energies. Okay. Wow. And the way they carry themselves. Barack Obama, very similar... we walk in a room, it's almost like you're wrapped against the wall."

You can watch the full interview below.

Will Aaron Rodgers remain with the Green Bay Packers?

Rodgers' playing future still remains a mystery. After stating back in training camp that he was 50/50 on whether he would play or retire, many thought he was on his way out of Green Bay.

After the Week 1 one smashing at the hands of the New Orleans Saints, in which Green Bay only scored three points, the calls about his future grew ever louder.

But since then his form has dramatically improved. So much so that he is one of the favorites for this season's MVP award. Green Bay's No. 12 has endured a rather up-and-down year off the field.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



on what his future looks like after this season "It's constantly in & around the mind.. what does happiness look like in the future is the thought process.. I love playing because that is my happy place & I love being part of a team" @AaronRodgers on what his future looks like after this season #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "It's constantly in & around the mind.. what does happiness look like in the future is the thought process.. I love playing because that is my happy place & I love being part of a team"@AaronRodgers on what his future looks like after this season #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/x6XybtsRQK

His vaccination stance was perhaps the biggest controversy that surrounded him this year after he stated earlier this season that he was "immunized" from COVID-19 when he was not. His true vaccination status came to light only after he contracted the virus following the Packers' game against the Cardinals in Week 8. He was forced to miss 10 days due to being unvaccinated.

This led to severe backlash from just about every corner of the planet, but the reigning MVP stuck to his beliefs surrounding the COVID vaccine.

Now, as he and the Packers embark on yet another playoff journey, they are in perhaps the best position to win a Super Bowl trophy since the 38-year-old won his first back in 2011.

Known for his laidback style and spiritual beliefs, Green Bay's quarterback is certainly comfortable in his own skin. Many Packers fans will hope that he stays with the organization for years to come.

