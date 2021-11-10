How much was Aaron Rodgers fined by NFL for lying about vaccination?

The ball has finally dropped on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in terms of being fined by the league for their roles in lying about Rodgers' vaccination status and violating COVID-19 protocols.

Opinions have varied on what people believe Aaron Rodgers and the Packers should face in terms of punishment. Since becoming the commissioner of the NFL, Roger Goodell has ruled the league with an iron fist.

His rulings have often been met with skepticism from fans, as well as players and teams alike (see James Harrison, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, for more information here).

How much was the fine for Aaron Rodgers over lying about his vaccination status?

Aaron Rodgers fined $14,650 for violation of Covid protocols.



Based on his $22.4 million salary, that's the equivalent of fining the average American $33.80.

According to sports analyst Darren Rovell, Aaron Rodgers was fined $14,650 for attending a Halloween party while being unvaccinated. Per the NFL protocols for COVID-19, which were agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA, unvaccinated players were to be prohibited from gathering in a grouping of more than three players outside of the team facility.

It was also reported that fellow teammate Allen Lazard, who missed the Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals after testing positive for COVID-19, was also fined $14,650 for attending the same Halloween party.

As a team, the Green Bay Packers were fined $300,000 for their roles in the entire debacle of violating NFL protocols on COVID-19.

Were the fines that were levied fair?

Since the release of the fines, many may be wondering about the fairness of the fines, as well as why Rodgers and the Packers were not hit with either heavier fines or even perhaps a suspension. After all, Rodgers never wore a mask at any of the post-game press conferences at the Packers' facility.

Here is a statement from the league about the findings following those press conferences:

"There's no argument that Aaron Rodgers should have been wearing a mask. However, Rodgers wasn't fined by the league for the press conference violations because (per the league) the primary responsibility falls on the club to enforce the protocols."

The statement places the blame at the foot of the Green Bay Packers. The league appears to have come to the determination that, while Rodgers is also culpable in his role of lying, the Packers organization was negligent in enforcing the NFL COVID-19 protocols for all players...even those that have three NFL MVPs to their name.

Perhaps the Packers organization was afraid to upset the apple cart. Therefore, Rodgers was never asked to wear a mask or abide by the protocols. Lately, the frost from the offseason turmoil between the two parties has seemed to thaw.

In the end, only time will tell how all of this will play out. For now, Rodgers and Packers fans hope to have him back for the Week 10 showdown against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.





So we probably getting Russ and Rodgers in Green Bay in Week 10.

