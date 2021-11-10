'Aaron Rodgers has the hairiest hands on the f*****g planet' - Shailene Woodley slams media for saying fiancee broke protocol

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been in the proverbial crosshairs after NFL insiders revealed he was unvaccinated. The reigning NFL MVP had previously claimed he was "immunized" when asked about his vaccination status.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers hit back at critics, attacking everyone from journalists to the woke mob to the left and everything in between. His interview only drew more ire, as fans and media claimed the quarterback was deflecting and wasn't owning up to his mistake.

Shailene Woodley comes to Aaron Rodgers' defense

Rodgers' fiancee Shailene Woodley has remained silent throughout the whole ordeal but broke her silence on Tuesday, coming to Rodgers' defense on Instagram.

The actress posted snippets of an image slideshow from a British tabloid that claimed the quarterback was in Brentwood, California, and again broke the NFL's COVID protocol. She expertly broke down and explained why the person in the image wasn't the Packers quarterback.

She posted a screenshot of the image on her Instagram story and captioned it:

"News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f*****g men on the streets of LA and saying its him."

Aaron Rodgers at Capital One's The Match

Woodley claimed that the amount of hair on the person's hands was a big giveaway that he wasn't Aaron Rodgers. She wrote:

""For those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and s--tty media, it's no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f--king planet," she claimed. "This oblivious homie, clearly, does not. Go ahead, zoom in."

Shailene Woodley says the hands of the person in the image are not as hairy as Aaron Rodgers'

She also claimed that the person's feet weren't as big as Rodgers':

""I know Aaron's body VERY well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this random dude, are a LOT bigger. ;)."

Shailene Woodley is exceptionally familiar with Aaron Rodgers' feet

The actress was also critical of the car the person in the image drove. She wrote:

"Cute car dude, but Aaron would never drive this."

Shailene Woodley is not a big fan of the vehicle in the image

Woodley's tirade on Instagram was accurate, as the British tabloid has since taken down the images from the article in question.

Will Aaron Rodgers play in Week 10?

The only thing that can probably silence the hysteria around Rodgers is his return to the playing field. The Packers quarterback won't return to practice until the day before their game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Considering the game is at Lambeau Field, Rodgers will likely get a day's practice before the match. It would be interesting to see if head coach Matt LeFleur fields his star quarterback after just a day of practice over second-year star Jordan Love, who started his first NFL game in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

