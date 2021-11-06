5 Most ridiculous moments from Aaron Rodgers interview on Pat McAfee Podcast

Aaron Rodgers spoke publicly for the first time since it was revealed that the Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and would be away from the team's facility for ten days. He was not vaccinated against the virus and would be subject to heavier protocols.

Rodgers seemed at peace with his decision and its outcome, but seeing a player of his stature going public with some questionable beliefs shocked NFL players, fans and the media.

There were many jaw-dropping moments during his appearance on the show and many were surprised to hear some of his thoughts on some sensitive subjects. We have picked the five most ridiculous Rodgers quotes from his interview on the Pat McAfee Podcast:

Five silly moments from Aaron Rodgers interview with Pat McAfee

#1 - The fear of sterility because of the vaccines

Rodgers said during the interview that the next step in his life is to be a father and he was unsure what effect the vaccine would have on his fertility and thus opted not to get it.

So far, there have been no scientific studies that link COVID-19 vaccines to infertility.

#2 - No idea how vaccines work

Rodgers said during the interview:

"If the vaccine is so great, then how come people are still getting COVID and spreading COVID?"

Vaccines do not provide 100% protection from a virus. Their main goal is to prevent severe symptoms in recipients and make it more difficult for the virus to spread. The more people get the vaccine, the less the virus will spread, diminishing the effects of the disease and, ultimately, limiting casualties.

#3 - The ingredients from mRNA vaccines

Rodgers said he is allergic to one of the ingredients used on the mRNA vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer.

"[the CDC website] says should you have an allergy to any of the ingredients, you should not get one of the mRNA vaccines. So those two (Moderna and Pfizer) were out already."

That may be a fair and valid point, but when explaining why he didn't take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Rodgers said:

"In April, the J&J vaccine got pulled due to clotting issues. So the J&J vaccine was not an option at that point"

0.00031%. That's the percentage of cases reported from people who have taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who have developed blood clotting issues, and when it was pulled, it was reinstated for use ten days later.

What has a higher than 0.00031% risk of causing blood clottings? COVID-19, as it causes inflammation in your body.

#4 - Consulting with Joe Rogan

Perhaps one of the more surprising quotes was the following:

"I consulted a good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, and I've been doing a lot of the stuff he recommended in his podcast"

If you don't know Joe Rogan, he's a stand-up comedian and UFC color commentator. He has a famous podcast named The Joe Rogan Experience. Through our thorough research, we learned that Joe Rogan does not have a degree in medicine, nor is he fit to provide medical advice.

Rodgers said he has taken Ivermectin. The FDA has already said that this drug should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19.

#5 - Quoting Martin Luther King

Yes, you read that right. First, what Rodgers said:

“The great MLK said, ‘You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.'”

Martin Luther King used this quote to fight against inequality and injustice. MLK is a human rights symbol. After lying about being immunized and violating protocols, it probably tops as the most absurd thing Rodgers did on the McAfee Podcast.

