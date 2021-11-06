What did Aaron Rodgers say about Martin Luther King? QB defends vaccination status, quotes MLK

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been caught in a whirlwind situation since he tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the positive result, the matter took a turn when it was revealed that Rodgers isn’t vaccinated. Reports quickly emerged detailing that the star quarterback was angered by his status being publicly revealed.

Aaron Rodgers takes off-the-field controversy to new heights with recent comments

During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Rodgers stated that he feels that he’s “in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” while voicing that he doesn’t believe that he lied about his vaccination status.

gifdsports @gifdsports Aaron Rodgers quotes MLK while explaining why he doesn’t comply with NFL covid protocol by wearing a mask at team facilities Aaron Rodgers quotes MLK while explaining why he doesn’t comply with NFL covid protocol by wearing a mask at team facilities https://t.co/iq7wsZuu4M

“At the time, my plan was to say that I’ve been immunized,” Rogers said via Yahoo Sports. “It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie; it was the truth. Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this. I would’ve said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax flat-earther. I am somebody who is a critical thinker. You guys know me. I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy.’”

In the wide-ranging interview, Rodgers voiced that he would have told reporters that he had an allergy to an ingredient in two of the COVID vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), which is why he elected to not take the vaccine and decided to, instead, do a pseudoscientific homeopathic remedy that he believes “raise[d] his antibody levels.”

The 37-year-old then elected to misquote Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to push back against his unvaccinated status.

“You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense,” Rogers said. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “One has not only a legal, but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.”

Rodgers' vaccination status has created a significantly larger situation around him. The NFL doesn’t require its players to take the COVID-19 vaccine, but it creates additional hurdles for the players to go through the protocol.

Ari Meirov @AriMeirov LeFleur didn’t want to talk about it. LeFleur didn’t want to talk about it. https://t.co/kh9TxJLtKS

However, the NFL is now investigating if Rodgers violated any of the guidelines around the matter, including wearing a mask at all times while in the team facilities. The star quarterback voiced that his teammates have always known that he is unvaccinated.

The three-time league MVP finds himself in a matter that may only get more complicated as he moves forward over the next several days. The Packers are hopeful that their star quarterback can return for Week 10 action against the Seattle Seahawks.

