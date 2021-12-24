Is Tom Brady still Aaron Rodgers' biggest threat for NFL MVP award?

Aaron Rodgers is the defending NFL MVP and so far this season, his biggest competition has been Tom Brady. The Buccaneers quarterback, who turned 44 years old during training camp, has played some of his best football this season.

But a hiccup this past Sunday night against divisional foe the New Orleans Saints may have hurt Brady's MVP campaign.

Brady's first shutout in 15 years came at the hands of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night in a 9-0 loss. Brady threw for just over 200 yards, not only without a touchdown but also without a fumble and an interception.

Will Aaron Rodgers get another MVP, or will it be Tom Brady who edges him out?

Tom Brady was seen as the front runner for the NFL MVP race for most of the season as Aaron Rodgers missed a game and has continued to deal with a toe injury.

But Rodgers' numbers have him as a favorite once again to win his second consecutive NFL MVP award.

His Green Bay Packers team is currently the top seed in the NFC, with a one-game lead over a four-way tie for seed number two.

That includes Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

PackersHistory.com @PackersHistory1 NFL MVP Watch:



Every time Aaron Rodgers has posted 3+ games with a 140.0+ rating in a single-season he has gone on to win the AP MVP Award (2011, 2014, 2020).



Rodgers recorded his third game of the season with a 140.0+ rating last night against the Chicago Bears. NFL MVP Watch:Every time Aaron Rodgers has posted 3+ games with a 140.0+ rating in a single-season he has gone on to win the AP MVP Award (2011, 2014, 2020).Rodgers recorded his third game of the season with a 140.0+ rating last night against the Chicago Bears. https://t.co/yCQSbQAN0d

Tom Brady has thrown for 4,348 passing yards and 36 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions while leading the Buccaneers to a 10-4 season.

Rodgers has thrown 3,487 passing yards and 30 touchdowns to just four interceptions in 13 games he has played this season.

The Packers have an overall record of 11-3.

Rodgers also has an impressive 110.4 QB rating so far this season. If Brady can turn things around while dealing with the loss of key offensive weapons, he may retake the lead in the NFL MVP race.

Brady and Rodgers may be the front runners in the NFL MVP race, but Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues to make a name for himself as a possible MVP candidate.

Taylor has 270 rushes for 1,518 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp has also had one of his best seasons to date, with 1,625 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Both Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady were selected to play in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. Aaron Rodgers' tenth selection is a record for the Green Bay Packers franchise, while Tom Brady will make his 15th appearance in the NFL Pro Bowl, which is an NFL record.

