Aaron Rodgers is particularly impressed with this aspect of Browns QB Baker Mayfield's game

Despite rumors of Aaron Rodgers possibly heading to Cleveland to replace Baker Mayfield, Rodgers offered his thoughts on the Browns’ current quarterback. As he has done all season, Aaron Rodgers’s day off includes appearing on YouTube with his buddies Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk, as well as offering his thoughts on most things including other quarterbacks around the league.

Aaron Rodgers reveals his admiration of Baker Mayfield’s ball handling

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has dealt with a bad shoulder all season, the drama of Odell Beckham Jr. 's discontent and departure, and the Browns vying for a Wild Card playoff spot. But fellow quarterback Aaron Rodgers had high praise for Mayfield’s passing talents. In particular, Rodgers touched on Baker Mayfield’s handling of the football during games.

"I'm impressed with Baker Mayfield's ball handling. Alexander (Van Pelt) is in Cleveland so I believe he's probably kind of involved, maybe indirectly in helping him with that. But I think Baker does a really good job of ball handling. And seeing the other fakes I'll be like, 'Oh, it looks like AVP.’"

The Packers quarterback is no slouch himself when it comes to deft handling of the football. In one particular play during Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears, Rodgers was able to fake a handoff and hold the ball just long enough for him to pivot around in the opposite direction to find TE Mercedes Lewis for a 12-yard pass.

Aaron Rodgers and Baker Mayfield don’t often come up together in conversations. The two quarterbacks, however, have both had some drama with their respective teams all season. The Rodgers/Packers saga continues into the offseason when both parties will decide whether or not to bring back the future Hall-of-Famer. In Cleveland, on the other hand, the Browns will have to decide whether to stay with the former number one overall pick or move on with a different quarterback.

Also Read Article Continues below

Whatever the case, whichever teams employ Aaron Rodgers and Baker Mayfield should employ faking the handoff, as both players use their ball handling prowess to provide their wide receivers with a few more precious seconds to get open. At the very least, both quarterbacks will bring plenty of home and car insurance commercials with them.

Edited by David Nyland