What does Aaron Rodgers think about Justin Fields? Packers QB reveals his opinion about Bears rookie QB

Aaron Rodgers shared some helpful advice for rookie QB Justin Fields, as he gave his thoughts on the rookie recently. When you own a team, you have a certain interest in developing their talent – even if you’re said team’s rival quarterback. Tongue-in-cheek aside, Justin Fields flashed some potential in his last game against the Packers and displayed resiliency in bouncing back from throwing a pick-6 to help keep the game competitive.

Aaron Rodgers gives his thoughts on rookie Justin Fields

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields

Making his weekly guest appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers talked about Justin Fields’ potential and the things he’s seen from the rookie in two games so far this season:

"I think he's a really talented kid and has a lot of star qualities. I think he's obviously got a good arm on him. He can really move around and extend the plays and make plays outside the pocket."

Rodgers has pretty much seen it all, and continuously draws on his years of experience in the NFL. For any young quarterback to be as successful as A-Rod, they have to constantly look to improve one aspect of their game. Eventually, after 10+ years or so in the league, QBs and players alike will have a treasure trove of skills to call upon. Rodgers shared similar sentiments with his sage advice for Fields and other young players:

"The most important thing for young players, it's to continue to work on the little things and the little details. There's always, you know, as an older player, every year, you can go back and kind of watch the previous film. Just try and work on one specific thing during training camp and the off season."

It’s no surprise that one of the greatest quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers has the same approach and same mentality year-in and year-out. Despite the offseason drama and holdout, it seems Rodgers was able to continue to stack years of experience into another winning season.

Currently, the Packers are sitting atop the NFC due to the Arizona Cardinals losing on Monday night (and they own the tiebreaker from their win over the Cardinals in Week 8). The coveted bye week in the playoffs is on the line as Aaron Rodgers and company continue their push towards the playoffs. For young players like Justin Fields, it’s not a bad idea to watch how the great ones do it on the field every Sunday.

Edited by David Nyland